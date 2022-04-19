Cherry Creek School District to reduce emissions by 25% with new infrastructure upgrades

San Jose is slow to implement its new gun insurance and fee mandate, stakeholders say. Last month, we reported on a first-of-its-kind ordinance requiring gun owners to carry liability insurance and pay a $25 “gun harm reduction fee,” though the insurance would only cover shootings that occur under a narrow and specific set of circumstances, providing little incentive for gun owners to adopt safer practices, experts told us. Now, San Jose Spotlight reports, the community leaders recruited to spearhead the nonprofit that will collect the fee — for spending on gun violence reduction measures — have only met once, in January, with no plans to meet again. Some members expressed confusion over the process and said they were waiting for direction from Mayor Sam Liccardo, while the Mayor’s Office said the nonprofit was separate from the city. “We’re just helping to facilitate it. The details fall back on the ones who are organizing,” a spokesperson said. The ordinance is set to take effect in August. — Jennifer Mascia, news writer.

SAN JOSE, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO