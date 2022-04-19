ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, CO

Cherry Creek School District to reduce emissions by 25% with new infrastructure upgrades

By CARINA JULIG, Staff Writer
 23 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleAURORA | Each school building in America has at least one flickering light that’s the bane of every student and teacher’s existence. That nuisance will soon be a thing of the past in the Cherry Creek School District, which is in the process of transitioning over to LED lighting. The lights...

KPVI Newschannel 6

Michigan parents demand resignation of school board and administrators

(The Center Square) – A group of parents in Rochester, Mich., are demanding a dramatic change in school leadership. Parents expressed their anger at Rochester Community Public Schools administrators and school board members during a Monday meeting. Parents are demanding the school board fire Superintendent Robert Shaner, then tender their resignations.
EDUCATION
Ballotpedia News

Hall Pass: Your Ticket to Understanding School Board Politics, Edition #9

Welcome to Hall Pass. This newsletter keeps you plugged into the conversations driving school board politics and governance. Each week, we bring you a roundup of the latest on school board elections, along with sharp commentary and research from across the political spectrum on the issues confronting school boards in the country’s 14,000 school districts. We’ll also bring you the latest on school board elections and recall efforts, including candidate filing deadlines and election results.
EDUCATION
thetrace.org

San Jose Slow to Implement New Gun Insurance and Fee Mandate, Stakeholders Say

San Jose is slow to implement its new gun insurance and fee mandate, stakeholders say. Last month, we reported on a first-of-its-kind ordinance requiring gun owners to carry liability insurance and pay a $25 “gun harm reduction fee,” though the insurance would only cover shootings that occur under a narrow and specific set of circumstances, providing little incentive for gun owners to adopt safer practices, experts told us. Now, San Jose Spotlight reports, the community leaders recruited to spearhead the nonprofit that will collect the fee — for spending on gun violence reduction measures — have only met once, in January, with no plans to meet again. Some members expressed confusion over the process and said they were waiting for direction from Mayor Sam Liccardo, while the Mayor’s Office said the nonprofit was separate from the city. “We’re just helping to facilitate it. The details fall back on the ones who are organizing,” a spokesperson said. The ordinance is set to take effect in August. — Jennifer Mascia, news writer.
SAN JOSE, CA
Source New Mexico

Interior Department announces funding for tribal communities to address climate change

Tribal nations across the country have the opportunity to receive funding to address the unique impacts climate change has within their communities. “As the effects of climate change continue to intensify, Indigenous communities are facing unique climate-related challenges that pose existential threats to Tribal economies, infrastructure, lives, and livelihoods,” Interior Secretary Deb Haaland said in a statement.
ENVIRONMENT

