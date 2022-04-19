Community Discussion - 133 Fairview Avenue

BALTIMORE, Md. (WJZ) — Charles Street Promenade, a one-day closure of Charles Street to facilitate shopping, dining, and strolling will return June 4, according to the Downtown Partnership of Baltimore.
Historic Charles Street will once again become a pedestrian mall for a day of outdoor shopping, dining and strolling, this time on the first Saturday of June from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
The event will be located between Saratoga Street and North Avenue and portions of Charles Street will be closed to cars. Only those traveling by foot, bike, roller skates and scooters will be permitted on the stretch.
The now-annual promenade,...
DOVER — Scott Jerles has retired as Dover's director of parks, recreation and shade tree services after 32 years of service to the city.
Councilman Justin Perkowski, who chairs council's parks and recreation committee, said Monday that Jerles "went out with a bang" with the installation of new turf at the baseball field at...
The Youngsville City Council has adopted the Master Plan for the next phase of the Youngsville Sports Complex. Mayor Ken Ritter provided details of the now approved expansion project on his Facebook page on Tuesday. The project, he says, will be on 46.5 acres located east of the current complex and Detente Road.
