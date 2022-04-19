Community Discussion - 133 Fairview Avenue

BALTIMORE, Md. (WJZ) — Charles Street Promenade, a one-day closure of Charles Street to facilitate shopping, dining, and strolling will return June 4, according to the Downtown Partnership of Baltimore. Historic Charles Street will once again become a pedestrian mall for a day of outdoor shopping, dining and strolling, this time on the first Saturday of June from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. The event will be located between Saratoga Street and North Avenue and portions of Charles Street will be closed to cars. Only those traveling by foot, bike, roller skates and scooters will be permitted on the stretch. The now-annual promenade,...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 17 MINUTES AGO