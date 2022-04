House hunters in the market for a waterfront estate in Stamford now have one less property to pick from. According to luxury real estate firm Brown Harris Stevens, 18 Wallacks Drive has been sold for $8.4 million, marking the highest residential closing in Stamford. Information provided by Brown Harris Stevens noted that the top spot was previously held by 957 Rock Rimmon Road, which sold for $8.2 million in 2003. The 18 Wallacks Drive property isn’t the only Stamford estate to break sales records in recent history. In September 2021, the home on 123 Saddle Rock Road sold for $7.5 million and set a record “for the highest ever residential waterfront property sale in Stamford.”

STAMFORD, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO