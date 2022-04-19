ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KTSM

EPCSO arrests suspect in woman’s shooting death

By Chris Babcock
KTSM
KTSM
 23 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JbDJY_0fDq4LO300

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPCSO) officials say they’ve arrested a suspect in last week’s shooting in the desert in Far East El Paso.

On Tuesday, April 19, EPCSO officials say 24-year-old Efrain Orozco was taken into custody and booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility on a charge of murder.

Orozco is being held on a $500,000.

Back on April 10, 2022, EPCSO’s Office Deputies were sent to the Hospitals of Providence East Campus, where they learned that a 21 -year-old female had been shot, and was being treated for life-threatening injuries.

The female victim was identified as Karina Isabel Tobias.

EPCSO officials say the shooting took place in the desert area near the 14400 block of Montwood Drive.

At that time, the Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit, responded and began its investigation.

Officials say on Monday, April 18, 2022, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office was informed that the Tobias had died as a result of her injuries.

As a result of their investigation, the Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit secured an arrest warrant charging Orozco with murder.

RELATED STORY: Woman shot in Far East El Paso desert

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.

Comments / 3

Related
KTSM

EPPD arrests 2 drivers involved in fiery I10 crash

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The drivers of the two vehicles involved in a deadly, fiery crash on I10 last weekend have been arrested by the El Paso Police Department (EPPD). EPPD officials say 24-year-old Saul Miguel Gutierrez of Horizon and 19-year-old Kayla Nunez of Chaparral (NM) were both arrested on Wednesday, April 13 and […]
KTSM

Woman arrested after break in, assault in Fabens

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPCSO) arrested a woman after she allegedly broke into a home in Fabens and assaulted someone in the home. EPCSO officials say on April 14, 2022, at approximately 2:30 am., their Deputies were sent to a home along the 100 Block of South-East 1st Street […]
FABENS, TX
KTSM

Downtown Bank Robbed; EPPD releases photo of suspect

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Officers with the El Paso Police Department (EPPD) were sent to Downtown El Paso, after a reported bank robbery Monday afternoon. EPPD officers rushed to the Wells Fargo Bank, located at 221 North Kansas, after a reported bank robbery shortly after 1 p.m. Officials closed off an area from Franklin […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#New Mexico#Public Safety#Ktsm#Padres#Rust
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque woman arrested for setting car on fire

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A serial offender is behind bars after police say she set the inside of a car on fire. Officers were called out Friday to northeast Albuquerque after a man called police, saying 31-year-old Sarah Zaragoza had hit him. He told police he came to help Zaragoza but when she got into his […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
San Angelo LIVE!

More Dangerous South American Gang Members Arrested at the Texas Border

EDINBURG, Texas – Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol agents arrested three Salvadoran gang members and a Guatemalan previously convicted of sexual abuse. On March 18, McAllen Border Patrol Station (MCS) agents apprehended a group of 13 illegal aliens near the Hidalgo and Starr County line. At the station, record checks revealed a Salvadoran national traveling with the group is an 18th Street gang member.
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Texas Top Ten Most Wanted Fugitive Arrested in Mexico

PECOS – Mexican authorities have arrested one of Texas' Top Ten Most Wanted Sex Offenders. Braulio Davila-Luna has been arrested by Mexican authorities after information from a tipster was given. Davila-Luna was turned over to the Texas Department of Public Safety at the point of entry in Del Rio, Texas. He was then extradited to the Pecos County Jail. Davila-Luna was wanted for failure to register as a sex offender and was listed on the Top Ten Most Wanted Fugitive Sex Offenders list in March.
DEL RIO, TX
Daily Mail

Texas woman Melissa Lucio, 53, who is due to be executed in eight days after 'falsely' pleading guilty to killing her two-year-old daughter files last-ditch appeal for clemency

A woman who insists she falsely pleaded guilty to killing her two-year-old daughter in 2007, made a last-ditch attempt to stop her April 27 Texas execution on Monday. Lawyers from the Innocence Project representing Melissa Lucio, 53, filed a request for clemency with the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles, a move that Innocence Project attorney Vanessa Potkin characterized as Lucio's last legal option.
PUBLIC SAFETY
KRQE News 13

Family of woman killed in Foothills shooting speaks out

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Alicia Hall, 31, was killed when John Hunter began shooting out of his Foothills home at cars stopped at a stop sign. She was almost home after leaving a doctor’s appointment when Hunter went on his shooting spree. Her mother, Trinidad Lopez, says she is still coming to terms with Hall’s death. […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Roswell man arrested for murder of teenage roommate

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – Roswell Police have arrested a 19-year-old for the murder of his 17-year-old roommate. Police believe Darin Penn shot Mason Mayes in the head while high on drugs and delusional. Officers were called at around 7 a.m. on Saturday to the Spring River Luxury Apartments where they found Mayes on the balcony. Officers found […]
ROSWELL, NM
KVIA

Two men arrested for stabbing man police say tried to defend central El Paso bartender

EL PASO, Texas - A 26-year-old El Paso man is facing aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in connection to a stabbing at a central El Paso bar on March 9. Police say it happened at 11 p.m. at Dewey's Corner Pub when a group got aggressive towards a bartender. Police say 19-year-old William Shukitt defended the bartender and was reportedly stabbed by Marc Anthony Olivares.
EL PASO, TX
KRQE News 13

FBI search for information on Navajo Nation death

NAVAJO NATION (KRQE) – The FBI is offering a $10,000 reward for any information about a shooting death on the Navajo Nation. The body of Zachariah Shorty was found in July 2020 in a field in Nenahnezad. That’s off Highway 64 between Farmington and Shiprock. If you know anything, contact the FBI.
PUBLIC SAFETY
ValleyCentral

Police looking for hit-and-run suspect

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville police are looking for a person of interest in a hit-and-run accident. The subject was involved in an “accident involving damage” that occurred on Feb. 24 at the 800 block of E. Elizabeth Street. Surveillance footage shows a Chevrolet Silverado four-door truck crashing into the fence of the Cameron County […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
thecentersquare.com

Texas sheriff: Mexican cartels preparing for massive human smuggling operation

(The Center Square) – As the Biden administration moves forward with ending Title 42 enforcement, Mexican cartels and their operatives are making preparations to move a massive amount of illegal immigrants, Goliad County Sheriff Roy Boyd told The Center Square in an exclusive interview. Boyd calls the migrants "modern-day...
TEXAS STATE
KTSM

KTSM

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
835K+
Views
ABOUT

KTSM 9 Putting Local First. Brinigng the Borderland the latest in news, weather, sports and more. ktsm.com

 https://www.ktsm.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy