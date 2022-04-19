EPCSO arrests suspect in woman’s shooting death

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPCSO) officials say they’ve arrested a suspect in last week’s shooting in the desert in Far East El Paso.

On Tuesday, April 19, EPCSO officials say 24-year-old Efrain Orozco was taken into custody and booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility on a charge of murder.

Orozco is being held on a $500,000.

Back on April 10, 2022, EPCSO’s Office Deputies were sent to the Hospitals of Providence East Campus, where they learned that a 21 -year-old female had been shot, and was being treated for life-threatening injuries.

The female victim was identified as Karina Isabel Tobias.

EPCSO officials say the shooting took place in the desert area near the 14400 block of Montwood Drive.

At that time, the Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit, responded and began its investigation.

Officials say on Monday, April 18, 2022, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office was informed that the Tobias had died as a result of her injuries.

As a result of their investigation, the Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit secured an arrest warrant charging Orozco with murder.

