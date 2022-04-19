EPCSO arrests suspect in woman’s shooting death
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPCSO) officials say they’ve arrested a suspect in last week’s shooting in the desert in Far East El Paso.
On Tuesday, April 19, EPCSO officials say 24-year-old Efrain Orozco was taken into custody and booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility on a charge of murder.
Orozco is being held on a $500,000.
Back on April 10, 2022, EPCSO’s Office Deputies were sent to the Hospitals of Providence East Campus, where they learned that a 21 -year-old female had been shot, and was being treated for life-threatening injuries.
The female victim was identified as Karina Isabel Tobias.
EPCSO officials say the shooting took place in the desert area near the 14400 block of Montwood Drive.
At that time, the Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit, responded and began its investigation.
Officials say on Monday, April 18, 2022, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office was informed that the Tobias had died as a result of her injuries.
As a result of their investigation, the Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit secured an arrest warrant charging Orozco with murder.
RELATED STORY: Woman shot in Far East El Paso desert
- Padres’ Clevinger lights out in rehab start, but Chihuahuas lose to Las Vegas, 9-7
- Heiar, New Mexico State sign top-30 JuCo prospect Issa Muhammad
- New Mexico fines ‘Rust’ film the maximum amount for gun safety failures
- Effort to repeal death penalty fails
- Confusion among travelers after judge strikes mask mandate
- LIVE: Johnny Depp testifies he was demeaned, berated by ex-wife Amber Heard
For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store .Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.
Comments / 3