The Nevada County Cultural District that encompasses Grass Valley and Nevada City was once the most famous gold mining area in California. Now the district consists of two charming old towns filled with historic landmarks, miles of outdoor trails, newly renovated hotels, and plenty of pit stops for beer and wine. Less than 2.5 hours from San Francisco and just one hour from Truckee, the area is a great destination for a standalone weekend trip or as an extension of a Lake Tahoe trip. Thinking about making a visit? Here are 11 reasons to gas up the car and drive to Grass Valley-Nevada City Cultural District:

NEVADA CITY, CA ・ 27 DAYS AGO