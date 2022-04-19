ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Matt Campbell honors beloved fan Nick Bassett with new Iowa State award

By Tommy Birch, Des Moines Register
 1 day ago

Iowa State football coach Matt Campbell is making sure the legacy of one of the school’s most inspiring fans lives on.

Campbell created the Nick Bassett Perseverance Award, which will recognize two football players annually at the end of spring practice each season. The recipients are chosen by players who exemplify characteristics of Bassett: positive spirit, perseverance and selflessness.

Bassett, an avid Iowa State supporter who died earlier this year, inspired fans across the country with his touching story. The Iowa native endured health struggles for most of his life. Before having both of his legs amputated, Bassett vowed to return to Jack Trice Stadium for the first football game of the 2021 season. Campbell, who called Bassett in the hospital and even visited him, became one of his strongest supporters.

Bassett accomplished his goal and captivated Iowa State fans along the way. Bassett was the subject of a Des Moines Register feature . His story was eventually chronicled by ESPN which spotlighted Bassett during its visit to Ames at part of “College GameDay.” Campbell kept in contact with Bassett as his health deteriorated over the last year and even visited him in the hospital shortly before he died.

Bassett was 29 years old when he died. Campbell spoke at his service, which took place at the Sukup End Zone Club on the south side of Jack Trice Stadium. Campbell told The Register following Bassett’s death that he planned to find ways to honor him.

The award is one of those ways. The first two to win the award are Zach Ross, an offensive lineman, and Tayvonn Kyle, a defensive back.

“Zach and Tayvonn have exemplified the spirit of this award and are deserving of this honor,” Campbell said in a statement. “They’ve battled through some injuries and other struggles in their careers and overcome them to become leaders in our program.”

Tommy Birch, the Register's sports enterprise and features reporter, has been working at the newspaper since 2008. He's the 2018 and 2020 Iowa Sportswriter of the Year. Reach him at tbirch@dmreg.com or 515-284-8468. Follow him on Twitter @TommyBirch .

The Des Moines Register

The Des Moines Register

