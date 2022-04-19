Frost Advisory issued for Beaufort, Duplin, Greene, Inland Onslow, Jones, Lenoir, Martin by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 16:32:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Greene; Pickens; Sumter FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of central Alabama, including the following counties, Greene, Pickens and Sumter. * WHEN...Until 730 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 614 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to slow moving thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding along with flooding of low lying areas. Reports of minor flooding have been received near Livingston. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Livingston, Eutaw, York, Aliceville, Pickensville, Cuba, Boligee, Union, Gainesville, Epes, Emelle, Memphis, McMullen, The University Of West Alabama, Bluffport, New West Greene, Boyd, West Greene, Allison and Tishabee.
