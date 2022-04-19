Severe Weather Statement issued for Kinney by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-20 10:13:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-20 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Cameron Island; Kenedy Island; Willacy Island COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING * WHAT...For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. For the Coastal Flood Statement, isolated minor coastal flooding. * WHERE...Kenedy Island, Cameron Island and Willacy Island Counties. * WHEN...For the High Rip Current Risk, through Thursday morning. For the Coastal Flood Statement, until 6 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Wave run-up may approach the dunes along narrow beaches. Beach equipment, such as umbrellas and chairs, could be moved by waves. Vehicles driving along narrow beaches may experience higher water levels. Elevated water levels may also occur across the Laguna Madre and South Bay, and along State Highway 4 west of Boca Chica State Park. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Minor Coastal Flooding will be the highest for the few hours as high tide has already occurred at 9:54 AM this morning.

