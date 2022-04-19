ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apple Valley, CA

Man arrested on suspicion of exposing himself to women in Apple Valley

By Rene Ray De La Cruz, Victorville Daily Press
Victorville Daily Press
Victorville Daily Press
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3L0hAz_0fDq3yTf00

A 22-year-old man from Apple Valley was arrested on suspicion of exposing himself to women in public, according to San Bernardino County Sheriff’s officials, who are seeking additional victims.

Apple Valley Sheriff’s Station officials reported that on Friday, deputies were dispatched to the Super Target in the 20000 block of Highway 18, for two separate reports of a man in a red car exposing himself to women.

Upon arrival, deputies learned the man, later identified as Daniel Alfredo Martinez, had parked near women’s cars and exposed himself while masturbating.

That same day, Martinez was located near Hwy. 18 and Tao Road in Apple Valley. He was arrested and booked into the High Desert Detention Center in Adelanto.

Martinez was cited for indecent exposure and released the same day, sheriff’s booking records show.

Martinez's booking photo is being released as investigators believe there may be additional victims.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked by the Sheriff’s Department to contact Deputy McMillan at the Apple Valley Sheriff’s Station at 760-240-7400 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at 760-956-5001.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or you may leave the information on the We-Tip website at wetip.com.

Daily Press reporter Rene Ray De La Cruz may be reached at 760-951-6227 or RDeLaCruz@VVDailyPress.com. Follow him on Twitter @DP_ReneDeLaCruz

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Voice

Man Exposed Himself At PA Home Store: Police

Just because a store is called At Home does not mean you should make yourself at home. One man evidently tested the limits of the standard "no shoes, no shirt, no service" policy by exposing himself at the store located at 855 Town Center Drive in York County on Wednesday, Mar. 23, according to West Manchester Township police.
YORK COUNTY, PA
Lebanon-Express

Prineville man arrested on suspicion of assault, DUII in Lebanon

The Lebanon Police Department has arrested a Prineville man for allegedly assaulting his wife and driving while under the influence of intoxicants. According to Linn County Circuit Court documents, Ronald Jay Rich, 58, allegedly caused serious physical injury to his wife on or around Sunday, March 20. The document also alleges Rich drove while intoxicated with liquor the same night.
LEBANON, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
San Bernardino County, CA
City
Adelanto, CA
Apple Valley, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Apple Valley, CA
San Bernardino County, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
Oxygen

Man Arrested After Girlfriend Found Dead On Balcony Nearly 8 Months After Her Disappearance

An Ohio man is under arrest after the body of a woman who disappeared last summer was found on a balcony in suburban Cleveland. Authorities arrested Bennie Washington, 39, for the murder of his girlfriend, Audreona Barnes Saturday, according to Cleveland.com. Police say a housecleaner found Barnes’ body at Washington’s former Warrensville Heights apartment on Thursday, following Washington’s March 11 eviction.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Canyon News

Woman Confronting Man Beating Dog Shot In Face

MELROSE—Approximately 7:30 pm on March 21, 2020 two individuals witnessed a man beating a dog on the third floor balcony as they passed the Angelene Apartments located above Sprouts at 915 North La Brea Avenue and yelled at them to stop hitting the dog. A brief verbal argument ensued...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Super Target#Sheriff#The Sheriff S Department#Sheriff S Dispatch#Wetip Com#Daily Press
NewsOne

White Man Fatally Beats Black Neighbor With Shovel

Morgan Daniel Barnhill is accused of beating and killing his Black neighbor, Etienne Murray, with a shovel and a pipe. Barnhill told the police he did it because he believed his victim to be a burglar breaking into his shed, but that story quickly fell apart.
MOBILE, AL
The Independent

Police say Texas mother tried to give baby away to strangers on street

A mother in Texas has been arrested after she allegedly tried to give her baby away to strangers on a street.Police say the bizarre incident took place on Sunday morning in Corpus Christi, where witnesses saw Yessenia Cardenas, 25, walking down Comanche Street with her two-week-old baby in her arms, offering her to pedestrians.“The reporting parties told officers that they stopped to speak with Yessenia, and it was at this time that she offered the infant to them,” the Corpus Christi Police Department said in a statement. “The witnesses took possession of the child and immediately called 911.”Thanks to that...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Queens Post

Suspect Remains At Large Following Brutal Killing of Forest Hills Woman Found Stuffed Inside Duffel Bag

Police are still trying to piece together how a woman was fatally stabbed and stuffed in a bag that was left on the side of a road in Forest Hills Saturday morning. The body of Orsolya Gaal, 51, was found by police crammed into a large duffel bag and discarded on Metropolitan Avenue near the Jackie Robinson Parkway overpass at around 8:10 a.m., according to police. Cops came across the gruesome discovery after a resident called 911 having found the bag while taking his dogs on a walk.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Wichita Eagle

Man who vanished in national forest last year is now facing murder charge, NC cops say

A man who vanished into a North Carolina forest for eight days last summer is back in the news after being charged with murder, deputies said. Joshua Kenneth Clauson, 20, was arrested and charged in connection to the death of 46-year-old Newport man Daniel Andrew Brisson on March 21, the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release on Facebook.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Desert
NewsBreak
Public Safety
MIX 108

A Horrible Minnesota Man Made A Video Of Fatal Beating Of His Victim

Nineteen-year-old Emmanuel Davis is in custody facing charges for the murder of a man he brutally attacked on March 6. He was apprehended a few weeks later, but more has now come out about the crime and it is not only disturbing, but his behavior during and after the attack has people wondering how someone could be so incredibly cruel.
MINNESOTA STATE
The Independent

Man dies in automated car wash after leaving vehicle and becoming pinned in machinery

A 56-year-old man was killed after he left his car in the middle of a self-serve car wash and became pinned between his vehicle and the facility’s machinery, local authorities said in a statement.The Escondido Police Department said they received a call late Friday night regarding a report of an unresponsive man found inside Pearl Car Wash, an automated 24-hour car wash located on East Valley Parkway in Escondido, California, approximately 50 kilometres northeast of San Diego.When the investigators arrived at the scene, they found the 56-year-old pinned between his car and a part of the machinery operated at the...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Parents arrested as police find no evidence supporting story of 3-year-old’s road rage death

The parents of a three-year-old boy who was shot in the head and killed this week have been arrested. Police have said the boy’s mother told law enforcement that her son was killed in a road rage incident, but that they have found no evidence to support this version of events, court records state according to The Dallas Morning News. Jalexus Washington Jr, 3, died on Monday after being shot in the head and taken to Medical Dallas City Hospital. His mother, 26-year-old Lacravionne Washington, 26, brought Jalexus to the hospital at around 10am. His autopsy showed that the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WSMV

Woman arrested for killing her infant son

With COVID-19 vaccines not yet available for infants, some mothers are now turning to COVID positive breast milk for antibodies. Metro Police arrested a man for taking videos in a women’s restroom. Governor Lee toured wildfire damage. Ivermectin will soon be in Tennessee pharmacies. Updated: 1 hour ago. |
CLARKSVILLE, TN
Victorville Daily Press

Victorville Daily Press

4K+
Followers
680
Post
695K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Victorville, CA from Victorville Daily Press.

 http://vvdailypress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy