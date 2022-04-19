Man arrested on suspicion of exposing himself to women in Apple Valley

A 22-year-old man from Apple Valley was arrested on suspicion of exposing himself to women in public, according to San Bernardino County Sheriff’s officials, who are seeking additional victims.

Apple Valley Sheriff’s Station officials reported that on Friday, deputies were dispatched to the Super Target in the 20000 block of Highway 18, for two separate reports of a man in a red car exposing himself to women.

Upon arrival, deputies learned the man, later identified as Daniel Alfredo Martinez, had parked near women’s cars and exposed himself while masturbating.

That same day, Martinez was located near Hwy. 18 and Tao Road in Apple Valley. He was arrested and booked into the High Desert Detention Center in Adelanto.

Martinez was cited for indecent exposure and released the same day, sheriff’s booking records show.

Martinez's booking photo is being released as investigators believe there may be additional victims.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked by the Sheriff’s Department to contact Deputy McMillan at the Apple Valley Sheriff’s Station at 760-240-7400 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at 760-956-5001.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or you may leave the information on the We-Tip website at wetip.com.

