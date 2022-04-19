ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Carlsmed Raises $30M in Series B Funding to Scale Personalized Spine Surgery

By Josh Sandberg
orthospinenews.com
 23 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleCARLSBAD, Calif.–/OrthoSpineNews/– Carlsmed announced today that it closed an oversubscribed $30M Series B funding round, led by B Capital Group, a global, multi-stage investment firm. Existing investors, U.S. Venture Partners, The Vertical Group, Cove Fund and Wavemaker Three-Sixty Health, also participated in the round. The company plans to use the Series...

orthospinenews.com

Comments / 0

Related
biospace.com

Acadia’s Star CerSci Acquisition Fails First Test in Acute Pain

Acadia Pharmaceuticals faces a major hurdle after top-line results from its study of ACP-044 for post-surgery pain failed to meet desired outcomes. ACP-044 is a non-opioid, novel, first in class, redox modulator investigational drug designed to treat both acute and chronic pain. It is given orally and functions as a redox modulator of peroxynitrite and other reactive oxygen species, which typically come from tissue inflammation and injury. ACP-044 modulates pain pathways that affect inflammation, cytotoxicity, pain and peripheral and central nerve sensitization.
INDUSTRY
The Mint Hill Times

Arthritis Pain And Natural Treatments

CHARLOTTE – With so many people dealing with arthritic pain, any type of natural treatment is welcomed for pain relief. Luckily, I have treated, at Soothe The Soles Reflexology, several clients with Reflexology techniques, along with aromatherapy blends with the positive outcome from arthritic pain. The Centers for Disease...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
verywellhealth.com

Understanding the 5 Types of Psoriatic Arthritis

Psoriatic arthritis (PsA) is a lifelong inflammatory disease that results when the immune system malfunctions and attacks the joints and skin. The symptoms you might experience often depend on the subtype of PsA you have. It is possible to have more than one type of PsA, and PsA patterns can change with time.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Group B#Enterprise Software#U S Venture Partners#B Capital Group#The Vertical Group#Cove Fund#Mba#Board Of Directors#General Partner And#Healthcare
Nature.com

A role for complement blockade in kidney transplantation

Cellular & Molecular Immunology (2022)Cite this article. Kidney transplantation is a life-saving procedure for patients with end-stage renal failure, but unfortunately, only a limited number of patients benefit from this procedure due to organ shortage. Moreover, even after transplantation, the graft can be lost due to antibody-mediated rejection (AMR). A recent study by Schmitz et al. in Nature Communications [1] provides new hope to prevent AMR and prolong renal allograft survival. The authors inhibited the innate immune complement cascade at the level of its central component C3 and successfully prevented the tissue injury mediated by donor-specific antibodies (DSAs) in a primate model.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Drug reduces frequency of breathing pauses in sleep apnea

A new University of Gothenburg study has paved the way for the first drug treatment for sleep apnea. Compared to before receiving the treatment, breathing pauses decreased with on average more than 20 per hour for patients given the drug. The treatment that has been tested is carbonic anhydrase (CA)...
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Blood type may offer insights into risk of blood clot in people with cancer

A new Blood Advances study suggests that people with cancer and non-O blood types, such as types A, B, and AB, face an increased risk of developing venous thromboembolism (VTE), or blood clots in the veins, three months after their initial diagnosis. Scientists have long strived to understand the risk factors for VTE, the leading cause of preventable hospital deaths in the United States. Existing assessments use factors like tumor or cancer type to detect those at high risk of VTE. Yet, many patients without these diagnoses still develop life-threatening blood clots but go unidentified.
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Venture Capital
TechCrunch

Datagen raises $50 million Series B to empower computer vision teams

With offices in Tel Aviv and New York, Datagen “is creating a complete CV stack that will propel advancements in AI by simulating real-world environments to rapidly train machine learning models at a fraction of the cost,” Vitus said. The Palo Alto-based VC predicts that “this will fundamentally transform the way computer vision applications are developed and tested.”
NVIDIA
MedicalXpress

Researchers develop new antibody test to diagnose MS

Mayo Clinic researchers have validated a new antibody test to diagnose multiple sclerosis (MS), a potentially disabling disease of the brain and spinal cord. Nearly 1 million people in the U.S. are affected by MS, according to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society. An antibody typically consists of two immunoglobulin heavy...
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Three orthopedic surgeries that might be doing patients (and their pockets) more harm than good

Orthopedic surgery (surgery for problems related to bones, joints, tendons and ligaments) is the third most common reason Australians go under the knife. Last year, more than 100,000 orthopedic surgeries were performed in Australian public hospitals. As most orthopedic surgeries are performed in private hospitals, the real number is much higher (and unfortunately unknown).
WORLD
MedicalXpress

Safer mass production of endocrine cells for stem cell-derived therapy for diabetes

The transplantation of islet-like endocrine cells derived from human pluripotent stem cells, such as ES cells and iPS cells, is expected to be a curative treatment for diabetes. Producing the islet-like endocrine cells artificially causes contamination of non-endocrine cells, and keeping the contamination minimal is inevitable when a large amount of cells are produced for cell transplantation. However, because the non-endocrine cells are very rare and form small populations, it has been difficult to characterize them.
SCIENCE
pymnts

BNPL Startup ChargeAfter Raises $44M Series B for Expansion

Buy now, pay later (BNPL) startup ChargeAfter raised $44 million in a Series B funding round to scale operations and onboard additional merchants, according to a press release on Tuesday (March 22). The investment was led by The Phoenix, with participation from Citi Ventures, Banco Bradesco, MUFG and existing investors....
BUSINESS
thefreshtoast.com

First Cannabinoid-Based COVID-19 Treatment Hits The Market

The use of cannabis for treating and preventing COVID-19 is nothing short of controversial, but we can’t deny what the science says. This article originally appeared on Cannabis.net and has been reposted with permission. It’s been two years since the pandemic struck, and while for many of us life...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Failing to palpate femoral pulses in adult hypertensive patients may lead to diagnostic wandering and major cerebrovascular events in cases of undetected aortic coarctation

In developed countries, aortic coarctation (AC) is generally diagnosed by fetal echocardiography during the third trimester of pregnancy, or during the neonatal period based on the absence of femoral pulses or the presence of a left supraclavicular systolic murmur. However, AC may be diagnosed late, such as in adult migrants arriving from developing countries without documented medical history although they may require healthcare support during their stay. We report three cases of the incidental diagnosis of thoracic aortic malformations in adults (27, 38 and 43 years) referred for the management of uncontrolled high blood pressure, with major cerebrovascular events for the two oldest. Doppler ultrasound imaging indicated for suspected renal artery stenosis and atheroma lesions revealed abnormal lower-body and normal upper-body arterial blood flow velocity waveforms constitutive of a pathognomonic hemodynamic pattern of AC, a diagnostic which was in all three cases confirmed by multidetector computed tomography-angiography. None of these patients had undergone complete cardiovascular examination, particularly with effective peripheral pulse palpation, during the period preceding the occurrence of major cardiovascular events or at any other time after birth. Our observation suggests that a simple medical examination could have prevented diagnostic wandering and, possibly, the occurrence of severe cerebrovascular complications in two of these three patients.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Machine learning approaches to predicting no-shows in pediatric medical appointment

Patients' no-shows, scheduled but unattended medical appointments, have a direct negative impact on patients' health, due to discontinuity of treatment and late presentation to care. They also lead to inefficient use of medical resources in hospitals and clinics. The ability to predict a likely no-show in advance could enable the design and implementation of interventions to reduce the risk of it happening, thus improving patients' care and clinical resource allocation. In this study, we develop a new interpretable deep learning-based approach for predicting the risk of no-shows at the time when a medical appointment is first scheduled. The retrospective study was conducted in an academic pediatric teaching hospital with a 20% no-show rate. Our approach tackles several challenges in the design of a predictive model by (1) adopting a data imputation method for patients with missing information in their records (77% of the population), (2) exploiting local weather information to improve predictive accuracy, and (3) developing an interpretable approach that explains how a prediction is made for each individual patient. Our proposed neural network-based and logistic regression-based methods outperformed persistence baselines. In an unobserved set of patients, our method correctly identified 83% of no-shows at the time of scheduling and led to a false alert rate less than 17%. Our method is capable of producing meaningful predictions even when some information in a patient's records is missing. We find that patients' past no-show record is the strongest predictor. Finally, we discuss several potential interventions to reduce no-shows, such as scheduling appointments of high-risk patients at off-peak times, which can serve as starting point for further studies on no-show interventions.
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Q&A: Managing rare vascular syndrome

DEAR MAYO CLINIC: I recently was diagnosed with vascular Ehlers-Danlos syndrome. My doctor said there's no cure and that it's genetic. What can be done to treat this? I have two young children. Should they be tested for it?. ANSWER: Ehlers-Danlos syndrome often causes overly flexible joints and stretchy, fragile...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Interesting Engineering

A new treatment offers hope for Parkinson's patients to walk again

Researchers have long been looking for treatment options for Parkinson's disease from drug-producing bacteria to neuron treatments. Despite all advances, however, the disease remains prevalent with absolutely debilitating effects eroding motor functions and often confining patients to a bed or wheelchair. This happens due to a condition called orthostatic hypotension...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy