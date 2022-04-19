ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
People overestimate group diversity

By Victoria Spring
Nature.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePeople overestimate the prevalence of minority group members, according...

www.nature.com

Andrei Tapalaga

Scientists Solve the Mystery of Why Humans Die Around 80

We are destined through our creation to die at 80PublicDomainPictures/Pixabay. On average, most humans around the world and throughout history who died from natural causes, have passed away around the age of 80 years old. Humanity has been wondering for years why does death usually come around this age for humans, and why do other animals and creatures have a much shorter or in some cases longer life span?
psychologytoday.com

These 7 Traits Are Found in Highly Antagonistic People

A new study examines how dark personality traits show up in basic models of personality, such as the Big Five model of personality. The researchers found that dark personality traits offered the most predictive power when looking at all seven antagonistic personality. In the study, an outlier trait was attention-seeking,...
scitechdaily.com

COVID-19 Infection Granted Unvaccinated People Strong, Long-Lasting Protection on Par With mRNA Vaccines

Researchers looked at COVID-19 immunity prior to emergence of the omicron variant to help inform vaccine and infection control policy. A study released in JAMA Network Open by investigators at Providence, one of the largest health systems in the United States, and the University of Chicago, found that the level of protection granted by a prior symptomatic COVID-19 infection among unvaccinated individuals was on par with the level of protection provided by mRNA vaccines, with natural immunity providing a longer window of protection than mRNA vaccines. The study was conducted before the emergence of the highly transmissible omicron variant in the United States.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Phys.org

Expert examines link between attachment styles and life satisfaction

Why are some happier flying solo while others want a romantic partner? Are some people truly better off alone?. Geoff MacDonald, a professor in the department of psychology in the University of Toronto's Faculty of Arts & Science, investigated the topic in a recent study that resulted in the first data to connect "attachment styles" to how happy people are with being single and with their lives overall.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
PsyPost

Narcissistic entitlement and vulnerability linked to maladaptive romantic relationship outcomes

Narcissism, a personality trait that is characterized by extreme self-centeredness, is a multi-dimensional trait. Of these dimensions, grandiosity, entitlement, and vulnerability may be especially relevant to romantic relationship outcomes. Research published in the Journal of Research in Personality found that higher entitlement and higher vulnerability (but not grandiosity) were associated with generally negative relationship outcomes such as increased perception of the availability of alternative partners and less overall relationship satisfaction, respectively.
MedicalXpress

Study: Orthopedic surgeons are not complying with advertising guidelines

The internet can be a double-edged sword for patients seeking health information, particularly in terms of direct-to-consumer advertising. In a paper recently published in The Medical Journal of Australia, researchers at UNSW Sydney revealed a considerable proportion of orthopedic surgeons who are members of the Australian Orthopedic Association (AOA) did not comply with AOA and Australian Health Practitioner Regulation Agency (AHPRA) advertising guidelines.
WTOK-TV

Group of men helping young people

PORTERVILLE, Miss. (WTOK) - A group of men started a nonprofit organization that is meant to keep kids out of crime. The PTV Ryderz (a play on the term ‘Porterville riders’) is an organization that’s helping to turn teens into productive young men. The group reaches teens by doing fun activities with them like riding ATVs, learning how to farm and learning a trade skill. The group educates young people about being productive citizens.
Nature.com

Hypothalamic syndrome

Nature Reviews Disease Primers volumeÂ 8, ArticleÂ number:Â 24 (2022) Cite this article. Hypothalamic syndrome (HS) is a rare disorder caused by disease-related and/or treatment-related injury to the hypothalamus, most commonly associated with rare, non-cancerous parasellar masses, such as craniopharyngiomas, germ cell tumours, gliomas, cysts of Rathke's pouch and Langerhans cell histiocytosis, as well as with genetic neurodevelopmental syndromes, such as Prader"“Willi syndrome and septo-optic dysplasia. HS is characterized by intractable weight gain associated with severe morbid obesity, multiple endocrine abnormalities and memory impairment, attention deficit and reduced impulse control as well as increased risk of cardiovascular and metabolic disorders. Currently, there is no cure for this condition but treatments for general obesity are often used in patients with HS, including surgery, medication and counselling. However, these are mostly ineffective and no medications that are specifically approved for the treatment of HS are available. Specific challenges in HS are because the syndrome represents an adverse effect of different diseases, and that diagnostic criteria, aetiology, pathogenesis and management of HS are not completely defined.
PsyPost

Having an unsupportive romantic partner is associated with neurophysiological changes in error processing

Being subjected to unsupportive behaviors from a romantic partner appears to influence how the brain processes mistakes, according to new research published in the International Journal of Psychophysiology. The findings indicate that unsupportive behaviors are associated with heightened neural reactivity after committing an error in the presence of one’s partner.
Joel Eisenberg

How Negative Energy Impacts Others: A Mental Health Perspective

Negative energy is not an official DSM-5 diagnosis, but when unleashed it may well become a contagion. This article is free of bias, and though I myself am a former mental health professional with training in Psychology I am not a doctor and I offer no medical advice or diagnosis herein. Please contact a currently practicing medical or mental health professional foranypotential issue related to this article that requires attention.
ScienceAlert

There Are Two Types of Narcissist, And The Difference Is Crucial, Research Shows

In a time when flaunting your best self on social media has become a norm, narcissistic traits seem to be everywhere. In today's slang, off-putting behaviors like entitlement, superiority, and self-congratulating are known as 'flexing'. Such traits might be more common these days, but being narcissistic is still seen as a pathological personality trait, akin to being sadistic, manipulative, or even psychopathic.
