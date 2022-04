The Halo TV series debuted on Paramount+ on March 24, and apparently the first episode attracted even more viewers than the premiere of 1883, the prequel spin-off of current viral darling Yellowstone. Of course, like every streaming service Paramount+ doesn't like to give out viewer numbers, but it's bigger than you might expect. As of Viacom's February 15 earnings report, it's got 32.8 million subscribers.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 24 DAYS AGO