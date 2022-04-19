Valley Metro: 'Masks are optional and no longer required'

After a federal judge in Florida struck down the Biden Administration’s transportation mask mandate on Monday, several major U.S. airlines and transit systems began to ditch their mask requirements nationwide, giving travelers and airline employees their first break from COVID-19 safety restrictions in nearly two years.
Rideshare company Uber has followed the lead of airlines and has dropped its mask mandate effective today. Uber is leaving it up to customers and drivers to decide whether or not they want to wear a mask and is telling customers “if you ever feel uncomfortable, you can always cancel the trip,” NBC News reported.
Dr. Molly O'Shea from Birmingham Pediatrics joined us this morning to talk more about the mandate and how people can handle it.
For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. The Transportation Security Administration has once again extended the federal airplane mask mandate, this time until April 18. President Joe Biden instituted the mask mandate for public transportation via executive order on his first day in office.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Other forms of transportation are following suit and making masks optional, Lyft and Uber dropped their mask requirement for riders on Tuesday. While masks are no longer mandatory on most airlines or at airports, the Metropolitan Transit System Tuesday was mulling its requirement for passengers on buses and rail lines to don face coverings pending further guidance from federal authorities.
In light of a recent repeal of the COVID-era federal face mask mandate, several Cape Cod transportation services are dropping their own requirements.
The Washington State Department of Transportation said masks are no longer required aboard Washington State Ferries and in terminals according to an email sent to subscribers late Monday night. The agency sent the alert to subscribers to several routes for Washington State Ferries, but they did acknowledge the CDC's recommendation...
