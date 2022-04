The Florida Panthers are the hottest team in the NHL right now. But even with a secured spot in the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs, they still have a reason to keep on collecting victories, as they are still neck-and-neck with the Colorado Avalanche for the best regular-season record with only a handful of games remaining before the postseason. Meanwhile, the New York Islanders have just struck out of the race for a playoffs seat, but that doesn’t mean they’ll just make things easy for the Panthers later tonight at home. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NHL odds series, which includes our Panthers-Islanders prediction, odds, and pick we have laid out below.

