Few coaches have established such a legacy in the 21st century like Jay Wright. Between seven seasons at Hofstra and then 21 more with Villanova, he had a 642-282 record, made 18 NCAA Tournaments and won two national championships. Now, the 60-year-old Hall of Famer is retiring. Not often has a college basketball coach achieved so much and yet flown under the radar almost the entire time, but that’s Wright in a nutshell.

NOTRE DAME, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO