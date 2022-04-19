ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburg, KS

Flame of Hope travels in Pittsburg for Special Olympics

By Stacie Strader
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV
 23 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LPKln_0fDq14e000

PITTSBURG, Kan. – Law enforcement officers, athletes and community members come together to carry the Flame of Hope in Pittsburg.

It’s a tradition of the Special Olympics Kansas ahead of the State Summer Games in Wichita each May. In late April, the highlight of the Torch Run season begins when the Flame of Hope travels from all corners of the state.

Today, the Pittsburg Police Department ran with athletes to carry the flame. The route started at the police department and ended at Pittsburg State University with a lap on the track to start the Special Olympics Southeast Spring Games.

Statewide, the “Final Leg” of the Torch Run is the culmination of the run, from Wichita City Hall to the Opening Ceremony of the Summer Games at Wichita State University.

The Most Inspirational Athlete of the preceding year carries the Torch into the stadium escorted by the officers and together they light the cauldron to open the State Summer Games. Officers award medals throughout the three days of competition.

Flame of Hope Fundraising

The Torch Run has also turned into a fundraising campaign for Special Olympics Kansas. The organization asks each runner to raise at least $50 to support the athletes of Special Olympics Kansas.

Special Olympics’ mission:

“.. to provide individuals with intellectual disabilities the opportunity to be an athlete… and more… through acceptance, inclusion, physical fitness, health and nutrition programs, and leadership development. – Together we will achieve.”

Online donations can be gathered through this online through this webpage.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Wichita, KS
Crime & Safety
City
Wichita, KS
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
City
Pittsburg, KS
Pittsburg, KS
Crime & Safety
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

News to Know: Shooting investigation underway in Baxter Springs, and Multiple agencies respond to a Webb City house fire overnight

BAXTER SPRINGS, Kan. – Cherokee County authorities investigate an overnight shooting in Baxter Springs. Shortly after midnight, Monday morning, Cherokee County deputies were dispatched to investigate a shooting west of Baxter Springs. According to the sheriff’s office, emergency medical personnel transported a man to a Joplin area hospital for non-life threatening injuries. This is an ongoing investigation and no further information has been provided at this time. Click here to read the latest information.
BAXTER SPRINGS, KS
The Manhattan Mercury

Wefald 1st, MHS boys golf 4th at Shawnee Mission NW

Jonathan Wefald took first individually Monday to lead the Manhattan High boys’ golf team to a fourth-place finish at the 16-team tournament at Shawnee Mission Northwest. Wefald shot a 73 — which matched his second-place score from last week — to lead the field. It was his first time topping a tournament leaderboard this season.
MANHATTAN, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summer Olympics#Flame#Wichita State University#Intellectual Disabilities#The Torch Run#Torch#Special Olympics Kansas
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
Wichita Eagle

KU Jayhawks guard Christian Braun honored with his own day in Overland Park, Kansas

Tuesday, April 19, 2022 will forever be known as “Christian Braun Day,” in Overland Park, Kansas. Overland Park Mayor Curt Skoog on Monday night upheld a proclamation of the City Council declaring Tuesday a day to honor Braun, a 6-foot-7 graduate of Blue Valley Northwest High School who started for the University of Kansas men’s basketball team during its 2021-22 national title season.
OVERLAND PARK, KS
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Miami Oklahoma Firefighters raising funds to restore a piece of their history

MIAMI, Okla. — ‘Save the Seagrave’ campaign continues with a fundraiser lunch. All proceeds go to restore the Seagrave model 1949 No. 6 Miami Firetruck. The restoration will be a beautiful piece of Miami history. Miami Firefighters plan to showcase the Seagraves in parades, fire prevention education, and special celebrations. Officials tell us they hope to raise $15,000. This week...
MIAMI, OK
KSNT News

Wefald remembered as leader who made Kansas State ‘relevant’

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – Jon Wefald is being remembered as “a human dynamo,” a Kansas State University president for more than two decades who increased its enrollment, improved academic programs, and boosted research funding – while finally finding a coach who could win football games. Wefald, also a former Minnesota State University system chancellor and […]
TOPEKA, KS
KWCH.com

Shanna Mittie, K-State coaches wife, declared cancer free

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Great news from the Little Apple. Months after being diagnosed with Breast Cancer, Shanna Mittie has been declared cancer free.. Mittie is the wife of Kansas State women’s basketball coach Jeff Mittie. “Shanna Mittie and I want to thank everyone for their thoughts and prayers,”...
MANHATTAN, KS
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Joplin, MO
5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
797K+
Views
ABOUT

KOAM News Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Joplin, Pittsburg, and the greater four-states area.

 https://www.koamnewsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy