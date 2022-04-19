Flame of Hope travels in Pittsburg for Special Olympics

PITTSBURG, Kan. – Law enforcement officers, athletes and community members come together to carry the Flame of Hope in Pittsburg.

It’s a tradition of the Special Olympics Kansas ahead of the State Summer Games in Wichita each May. In late April, the highlight of the Torch Run season begins when the Flame of Hope travels from all corners of the state.

Today, the Pittsburg Police Department ran with athletes to carry the flame. The route started at the police department and ended at Pittsburg State University with a lap on the track to start the Special Olympics Southeast Spring Games.

Statewide, the “Final Leg” of the Torch Run is the culmination of the run, from Wichita City Hall to the Opening Ceremony of the Summer Games at Wichita State University.

The Most Inspirational Athlete of the preceding year carries the Torch into the stadium escorted by the officers and together they light the cauldron to open the State Summer Games. Officers award medals throughout the three days of competition.

Flame of Hope Fundraising

The Torch Run has also turned into a fundraising campaign for Special Olympics Kansas. The organization asks each runner to raise at least $50 to support the athletes of Special Olympics Kansas.

Special Olympics’ mission:

“.. to provide individuals with intellectual disabilities the opportunity to be an athlete… and more… through acceptance, inclusion, physical fitness, health and nutrition programs, and leadership development. – Together we will achieve.”

Online donations can be gathered through this online through this webpage.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.