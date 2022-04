ALBANY PARK — An extra-alarm fire erupted at an Albany Park business Tuesday afternoon, enveloping parts of the Northwest Side in thick smoke and gutting the building. The fire erupted about noon at Jojo Discount Outlet Home Line, 3040 W. Lawrence Ave. Chief Tom Carbonneau said around 130 firefighters converged on the busy commercial strip as dark smoke poured from the roof, back of the building and out the front door. Flames could be seen coming from the rear of the building.

