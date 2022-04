KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — After more than 100 years as a city, Alcoa has officially started construction on what will become its town center. Thursday, developers broke ground on a new multifamily high-end apartment complex called Vital at Springbrook. The construction site sits where the old West Plant of the Aluminum Company of America once stood. That company is the namesake and reason that Alcoa exists.

ALCOA, TN ・ 26 DAYS AGO