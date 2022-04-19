School District 25 Education Foundation announces recipients of the Terry Perkins Educational Scholarship — class of 2022

CHUBBUCK — On Saturday, the Portneuf District Library will hold its fifth annual EggCessible Easter Egg Hunt at 11 a.m. at Stuart Park, 5161 Stuart Ave. in Chubbuck. This is a community egg hunt for children with special needs and their families. Hunts will include a sensory sensitive hunt for children who need calm and quiet, a hunt with eggs that make noise for the blind and visually impaired, a wheelchair and walker accessible hunt, and general hunts divided by age groups. There will be information booths, therapy dogs and activities for children of all ages as well.

CHUBBUCK, ID ・ 6 DAYS AGO