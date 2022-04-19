ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pocatello, ID

School District 25 Education Foundation announces recipients of the Terry Perkins Educational Scholarship — class of 2022

By School District 25 Education Foundation
Idaho State Journal
 1 day ago

POCATELLO — The School District 25 Education Foundation and our scholarship selection committee announced the recipients of the fourth annual Terry Perkins Educational Scholarship. The scholarship award is for $2,000 to help fund recipients’ post-high school education at an accredited two-year, four-year or vocational school. Recipients are eligible to renew...

