Can your kidneys make it to Mars and back?

By University College London
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIn returning astronauts, there have been more than 30 reports of kidney stones, a painful and debilitating condition, though until now there has been little research into why this occurs. With speculation that years-long passenger flights to Mars are just five years away, it is becoming increasingly important to...

WKRC

Researchers believe they have discovered a supplement that can extend human life

UNDATED (WKRC) - Researchers have discovered a new supplement that they believe may hold the key to extending human life. Dr. Rajagopal Viswanath Sekhar is an associate professor of medicine-endocrinology at Baylor College of Medicine. He recently co-authored a study about a potential anti-aging supplement. When tested, it was found...
SCIENCE
nextbigfuture.com

MRNA Cocktail Can Make Old Tissue Specific Cells Young

Stanford University researcher has de-aged mouse cells with different tissue types and the cells kept the same tissue type but were just younger. They also de-aged stem cells. They did with a cocktail of MRNA. Messenger RNA was used for billions of COVID vaccines. The Stanford researchers need to determine...
SCIENCE
Joel Eisenberg

Scientists From the U.S., Israel, Japan, and Australia Claim to Have Stopped or Reversed Aging

Repercussions include debates over morality issues. This article is based on scientific postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets:Al Jazeera, Aging-US.com, ScienceAlert.com, HarvardMagazine.com, Eurekalert.com, Wikipedia.org, Salk Institute, MIT News, and the Nuffield Council on Bioethics.
Andrei Tapalaga

Another Species of Humans Could Be Roaming on This Earth

A new species of humans known as Homo floresiensis had only been discovered in 2004analogicus./Pixabay. In the last 300,000 years, our ancestors known as the Homo-sapiens had been roaming this Earth. From about 160,000 years ago the modern Homo-sapiens, the species we all identify as today began to populate the Earth. At this time many other species such as the neanderthals had been fighting for world dominance. Besides these two main human species, there were other minor species, but not much evidence had been found until the 21st century.
MedicalXpress

Cancer cells that spread to different sites in the body express varying levels of targetable proteins

Cancer cells initially confined to a single location in the body can eventually spread, or metastasize, to distant sites such as the bone, lung, liver and brain, where they take on new characteristics depending on the particular tissue environment. In a study published in Cancer Research, a team led by investigators at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH), using single cell protein analysis, has revealed insights into these alterations that may help explain why certain therapies work against some metastasized cancers but not others. The findings may help clinicians tailor treatments to individual patients.
CANCER
Richard Scott

Newly discovered part of the human body inside our lungs

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only. In a new study, researchers have found out a new part of the human body inside the lungs. This new part of the human body is a type of cell which located inside the bronchioles (branching passageways of the human lungs.)
The Independent

Scientists discover new type of cell hidden in human lungs that may lead to novel treatments

Scientists have discovered a new type of cell hidden within human lungs which they say may play a key role in some respiratory diseases.The study, published last week in the journal Nature, assessed human lung tissue samples and identified new cells called respiratory airway secretory cells (RASCs). Researchers, including those from the University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine in the US, say these cells line tiny airway branches, deep in the lungs, near the alveoli air sacs where oxygen is exchanged for carbon dioxide. RASCs, according to the study, have stem-cell-like properties that enable them to regenerate other cells that...
SCIENCE
scitechdaily.com

New Cell Type Discovered Deep in Human Lungs – With Regenerative Properties

Findings shine light on underpinnings of COPD, pave new direction for future research on treatments. A new type of cell that resides deep within human lungs and may play a key role in human lung diseases has been discovered by researchers at the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania.
SCIENCE
Smithonian

Devastating Ice Age Floods That Occurred in the Pacific Northwest Fascinate Scientists

The Earth seems to change slowly. Continents shift by about half an inch in a year. Sea levels rise by less than a quarter of an inch in the same amount of time. Mountains are constantly being eroded but, to us, seem to stand today just as they did yesterday and the day before. Our planet’s geological history often seems like one of slow, grinding change. But that’s hardly the whole story. Sometimes geological change comes startlingly, violently fast, leaving scars on the Earth’s surface. The Channeled Scablands of the Pacific Northwest, a landscape full of flat-topped plateaus that rise between steep-walled canyons, are among the vastly-altered landscapes that have caused researchers to rethink what they previously presumed. The geologic wounds are dramatic evidence that quick and catastrophic changes have played a significant role in shaping our planet.
ENVIRONMENT
The Daily Sun

What you eat can reprogram your genes

People typically think of food as calories, energy and sustenance. However, the latest evidence suggests that food also “talks” to our genome, which is the genetic blueprint that directs the way the body functions down to the cellular level.
MICHIGAN STATE
Nature.com

MICA in kidney transplants

The identification of histocompatibility loci, beyond human leukocyte antigen (HLA), and of antibodies directed against non-HLA antigens that contribute to kidney allograft rejection may aid in donor"“recipient matching and improve outcomes for transplant recipients. New research in a large cohort of recipients of kidney transplants has now identified MICA - which encodes a non-conventional MHC classÂ I molecule - as a histocompatibilityÂ locus and demonstrates that anti-MICA donor-specific antibodiesÂ (DSAs) are strongly associatedÂ with antibody-mediated rejection (ABMR). "Although previous studies performed on smaller cohorts and focusing mainly on anti-MICA immunization suggested a potential role of MICA in transplantation, we believe our study now formally identifies MICA as a new transplantation antigen in the kidney allograft," explains researcher Seiamak Bahram. "In our cohort, the MICA effect was even higher than that of the other classical class I HLA genes, which was quite unexpected."
SCIENCE
Fox News

Apollo 16 50 years later: Remarkable images show historic mission

Stunning images show the historic Apollo 16 mission 50 years after its launch to the moon. The pictures, created by "Apollo Remastered" author Andy Saunders, show NASA Lunar Module "Orion" Pilot Charles Duke taking in the view across the hilly Descartes Highlands, the Command and Service Module "Casper" above the lunar horizon, Commander John Young's "giant leap," the lunar rover and a photo of Duke and his family on the moon's surface.
ASTRONOMY
CNET

NASA Spots Oddball Mars Crater That's Out of Round

This story is part of Welcome to Mars, our series exploring the red planet. Everyone knows what an impact crater looks like. It's a round divot, except when it's not. NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter trained its HiRise camera on an unusual crater on the red planet, and researchers have puzzled through how it likely got its shape.
ASTRONOMY
MedicalXpress

Researchers develop new antibody test to diagnose MS

Mayo Clinic researchers have validated a new antibody test to diagnose multiple sclerosis (MS), a potentially disabling disease of the brain and spinal cord. Nearly 1 million people in the U.S. are affected by MS, according to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society. An antibody typically consists of two immunoglobulin heavy...
SCIENCE

