NYC's apartment building doormen and security guards agree to 11th hour deal to avert strike: Will get pay boosted by 3.17% and $3,000 bonus

Residential building workers and property managers in New York City have reached a last-minute deal that will see doormen, maintenance workers and security guards keep their healthcare and vacation benefits and earn a 3 percent yearly raise.

The 11th hour deal will avert a strike tentatively set for Thursday that would have left residents to fend for themselves at 3,000 of the city's most exclusive buildings.

Property managers sought to to slash the vacation and sick days enjoyed by superintendents, porters and other workers. They also wanted them to pay into their healthcare, which is currently fully paid for by the property managers.

'We have a deal!' said workers' union head Kyle Bragg in a statement.

'We got a deal done that protects healthcare, with no premium sharing. We got a deal done that protects paid time off. We got a deal done that provides the economic security our members need in a time of rising inflation. We got a deal done that our members have earned and deserved.'

Before the Thursday afternoon announcement, buildings had warned their residents that they may have to take their own trash out and limit visitors in the case of a strike.

As part of the 'tentative' deal, 32,000 workers at buildings in Manhattan, Queens, Brooklyn and Staten Island will get a $3,000 bonus.

Doormen, cleaners and superintendents will get a $3,000 bonus and pay raises as part of a new deal with property managers across New York City. They'll also keep their benefits

Kyle Bragg heads up the workers' union representing 32,000 staffers at residential buildings in New York City. He said they were ready to go on strike on Thursday, though a tentative new deal has eliminated that possibility

Dentist Alisa Kauffman, 62, lives at the Park Ten co-op next to Central Park. Before a deal was reached, she wondered if she and her neighbors would be 'safe and secure' without a doorman

Crime in the Big Apple continues to spike, with overall incidents up more than 43 percent from this time last year. Rape and shooting victims are both up nearly 16 percent

They'll also get a yearly raise of 3.17 percent, bringing their average yearly salary to $62,000 by the end of the four-year contract.

Before a deal was reached, Alisa Kauffman, a dentist who lives in a building on the Upper West Side, called the whole situation 'upsetting' and questioned whether she and her neighbors would be 'safe and secure without real doormen' as crime incidents are up by more than 43 percent city-wide.

The contract between building staff and property managers expires on Wednesday, but a last-minute deal on Tuesday stopped a potential strike that could've started this week.

The workers' union, 32BJ SEIU, says its members have been 'essential' during the pandemic, helping to keep tenants safe by shuttling packages, looking after pets and picking up delivery orders for them as they quarantined.

Thousands of workers had authorized the union to call a strike if needed.

'The deadline is tomorrow. The strike could come the following day,' said Kyle Bragg, president of workers' union 32BJ SEIU, in an interview with NY1 on Tuesday.

The workers - who earn an average of $26.45 an hour, or $55,000 a year - wanted to keep their benefits and increase their pay, which they say hasn't kept up with inflation.

Under the new deal, their average pay will now go up to $62,000 a year by 2026.

A studio apartment at Kaufmann's building, located in the Upper West Side, sold for $700,000 last week. A two-bedroom went for $3.75 million in March

Workers said their pay, which averages at $55,000 a year, hasn't kept up with inflation. Under the new deal, their pay will average $62,000 a year by 2026

Bragg said tenants and condo owners were never the problem.

'I think they are very aware and appreciate of the incredible sacrifice these workers have made over the past few years, many of whom had to work remotely and our members made life very comfortable for them,' he said.

'They are the gatekeepers. They are the ones that kept their homes and buildings clean and sanitized.'

Howard Rothschild, the president of the Realty Advisory Board, which represents property managers, said he was 'proud' of the 'fair' deal.

'The agreement builds on the important work RAB and 32BJ accomplished together throughout the pandemic - protecting jobs and maintaining solid health benefits - and further shows the industry’s respect and appreciation for our essential workers with a substantial bonus,' Rothschild said.

'We would like to thank all residential building service workers for their tireless dedication and commitment during a tremendously challenging period.'

The building workers will keep their medical, optical, dental and prescription drug coverage. The plans will be controlled jointly by the RAB and the 32BJ SEIU, who will work together to negotiate lower prices with hospitals.

The workers had the support of New York Gov. Katy Hochul, who spoke at a rally in support of a new contract in the Upper East Side last week.

'Who showed up every single day? You showed up. You had our backs,' she said. 'They call you essential workers. That sounds nice, but if they're that essential, why don't we pay them what they deserve?'

Before the deal, buildings were putting residents on notice of possible changes.

In a letter obtained by DailyMail.com, one Manhattan building manager told residents that if a deal isn't reached, residents will have to limit visitors, pause move-ins and move-outs, cut back on deliveries from online shopping, and put their own garbage on the street on collection days.

Dentist Alisa Kauffman, 62, told the New York Post she'd step in if she had to, but she wouldn't be happy about it.

'If I had to step in, I probably would. Would I want to? No, because I don't think it's an easy job and I don’t think we’re going to be safe and secure without real doormen,' said the dentist, who lives in the Park Ten co-op next to Central Park.

A studio apartment at the building, located in the Upper West Side, sold for $700,000 last week. A two-bedroom went for $3.75 million in March, according to StreetEasy.

Some building managers warned tenants and condo owners that they may have to start taking out their own trash and limit the amount of visitors and packages they receive

'The city has its issues, and we absolutely wouldn't want anyone to take advantage of us not being protected well should there be a strike. They [building workers] were the ones who were on the front lines, now all they’re asking for is health benefits. This is all so upsetting.'

Kauffman worried about the strike because she doesn't think her neighbors are up to the task of keeping the building running without help.

'No one even wanted to give out Halloween candy this year because of COVID, let alone take on another job that involves sitting at a post and making sure people are coming into the building that are supposed to be there or putting out the trash for your neighbors.

'This strike can’t happen. They have to figure this out,' Kauffman said.

Ardist Brown, 61, has been a concierge at the building for 34 years. He says only one resident had signed up for lobby duty before the deal was finalized.

He noted that some of them are rich enough to leave and wait the strike out, just like they did with COVID.

Ardist Brown, 61, has been a concierge at the Park Ten building for 34 years. He says only one resident signed up for lobby duty as buildings around the city prepared for a possible strike

'Some of them are going to leave - just like when the pandemic hit - and ride it out,' he told the Post. 'Some of them said they'll go to their weekend homes and come back when it’s over.'

One resident who lives at a 34-floor high-rise in Midtown East worried what the strike would mean for her quality of life.

'As much as I respect my doormen and want the best for them, I'm a little nervous about a strike,' she said. 'It would involve giving up a lot of luxuries and conveniences that we pay for.'

The strike has been avoided after both parties finalized a 'tentative' new contract, but one building warned its residents to prepare in a letter sent out earlier this month.

'While the last strike occurred in 1991, together with the real estate industry, we believe it is prudent to plan for the operation of the building if a strike occurs. As in many prior contract expiration years, it is possible that a settlement will not be reached far in advance of the expiration date,' the letter reads.

They were warned that some outside workers, like delivery men and contractors, may not want to provide services to them because it could be seen as 'crossing the picket line.'

Hoyt & Horn Management told its Brooklyn residents to prepare for similar sacrifices in case a strike happens.

The company said it would hire a guard to man the front door, but the temporary worker wouldn't operate the intercom, screen guests or take packages. Residents would also have had to take their own trash to the street, since compactor rooms will be closed.

The building workers were paid an average of $55,000 a year under a 2018 contract that sees pay and benefits increase by 3.3 percent a year, Bloomberg reports, though costs in New York City rose by 5.1 percent in February from the year before.

They'll now get a yearly raise of 3.7 percent that will see average salaries rise to $62,000 in four years.

Property managers previously said that the workers get 49 paid days off for holiday, vacation, sick and medical time, though the breakdown is unclear.

Crystal Ann Johnson, 35, a concierge and doorwoman at the Silver Towers in Manhattan, said, 'With inflation right now a lot of people live paycheck to paycheck. We are going to get what we deserve.'

The consumer price index increased 8.5% in March from a year ago, a 41-year high

The consumer price index, which gauges store prices, jumped 8.5 percent the biggest uptick in 41 years.

The jump marks the biggest 12-month uptick in wholesale prices since they were first tracked in 2010.

Inflation is likely to spike even higher this month, as the impact of soaring fuel prices is taken into account.

The dramatic rise in the cost of living is likely to spell trouble for Biden in November's midterms, sparking claims the president's decision to blame Russia is a diversionary tactic.