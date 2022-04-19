ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Researchers make breakthrough in fight against HIV after using CRISPR gene editing technology to discover how the virus binds to and infects cells - opening the door to develop medications that cure the disease

Some experts are hopeful they have made a groundbreaking discovery in the race for an HIV cure using technology from the emerging world of gene editing.

Researchers at Northwestern University used CRISPR, a gene editing technology that is growing in both use and in opposition, to identify parts of the virus that are key to its ability to infect human blood cells and replicate.

While it is still a long way away, the researchers are hopeful that their discovery will open the door for further investigation that will eventually lead to the development of a cure, or vaccine, for the virus.

More than one million Americans are infected with HIV, according to stats from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, and while the infection can be managed with therapeutics, there is still no cure.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fcKrf_0fDq0QhI00
A team at Northwestern University used CRISPR gene editing technology to identify over 80 genes that are involved in the process of HIV infecting cells and replicating in the person's body (file photo)

Dr Judd Hulquist led the research, which was published earlier this month in nature communications, where researchers worked to find what parts of the virus's genetic structure were responsible for its ability to infect and replicate.

Their goal was to help fill the currently existing gap in HIV treatment. Currently, a person infected with HIV has can use a 'cocktail', as it is often described, of antiretroviral drugs that help manage the virus are not permanent fixes.

‘How can we improve the current therapies we’re giving people to prevent transmissions and come up with a potential cure?’ was the question the research team was trying to answer, Holquist told DailyMail.com.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18p3LW_0fDq0QhI00
Dr Judd Holquist (pictured), lead researcher of the study, told DailyMail.com that there is currently a need to find a long-term cure for HIV

An HIV patient can take antiretroviral drugs in perpetuity, which will prevent the virus from forming in AIDS while also preventing them from passing on the infection to someone else.

If they were to stop taking these drugs, though, the infection will come back, potentially developing into AIDS and reopening the door for them to pass on the infection.

For wealthy people, or those in the developed world who have regular access to the medication, this can be sustainable for decades.

People in the developing world - or people in the U.S. who just can not afford the drugs for any reason - taking a cocktail of pills every day is not feasible.

'These drugs are far from perfect,' Holquist said.

'For some people [taking the cocktail every day] might be an achievable goal, but there’s so many people, especially the most vulnerable who may not.’

This makes the development of a cure for HIV crucial to truly eradicate the devastating disease.

Using CRISPR, researchers identified 86 genes that play a role in the virus's ability to cause disease - noting that at least 40 of them had never been investigated for their role within HIV before.

He described these newly discovered genes as new 'avenues' to look into, in a statement published by the university.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1h1gE9_0fDq0QhI00
Holquist (pictured) said that more than 40 of the pathways his team discovered are newly associated with the virus, opening new potential avenues for developing a cure for the disease
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3e9f1u_0fDq0QhI00
The CRISPR gene editing technology used by the researchers has been deemed a potential world changer by some experts, but there are also concerns about using it as a therapeutic. Holquist said his team just used it for research, not to create a cure for HIV

This is just the start of what Holquist and his team hope will be a larger push to explore potential HIV cures.

‘The first step identified which genes are important, the next step is identifying why they are important.’ he said.

CRISPR is a budding yet controversial gene editing technology platform that gives scientists new ability to identify, and even edit genes.

While some have described the technology as being able to 'change the world', some have raised ethical concerns about CRISPR, and how it could be used to usher in a technologically advanced form of eugenics.

This research dodges many of the ethical concerns, though. While the technology was used to identify genes, Holquist's team does not plan on creating gene-editing therapeutics.

Now with the first step complete, the team at Northwestern, in Evanston, Illinois, just outside of Chicago, is hoping that the global scientific community can work together to find how to attack and close these genetic pathways the virus uses to infect people.

It will likely be a long while until any of this turns into a tangible medicine a person can use to cure the virus, though.

‘We’re looking at decades of research just to understand one individual genes, and this research identified many of them,’ Holquist said.

WHY MODERN MEDS MEAN HIV IS NOT A DEATH SENTENCE

Prior to 1996, HIV was a death sentence. Then, ART (anti-retroviral therapy) was made, suppressing the virus, and meaning a person can live as long a life as anyone else, despite having HIV.

Drugs were also invented to lower an HIV-negative person's risk of contracting the virus by 99%.

In recent years, research has shown that ART can suppress HIV to such an extent that it makes the virus untransmittable to sexual partners.

That has spurred a movement to downgrade the crime of infecting a person with HIV: it leaves the victim on life-long, costly medication, but it does not mean certain death.

Here is more about the new life-saving and preventative drugs:

1. Drugs for HIV-positive people

It suppresses their viral load so the virus is untransmittable

In 1996, anti-retroviral therapy (ART) was discovered.

The drug, a triple combination, turned HIV from a fatal diagnosis to a manageable chronic condition.

It suppresses the virus, preventing it from developing into AIDS (Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome), which makes the body unable to withstand infections.

After six months of religiously taking the daily pill, it suppresses the virus to such an extent that it's undetectable.

And once a person's viral load is undetectable, they cannot transmit HIV to anyone else, according to scores of studies including a decade-long study by the National Institutes of Health.

Public health bodies around the world now acknowledge that U=U (undetectable equals untransmittable).

2. Drugs for HIV-negative people

It is 99% effective at preventing HIV

PrEP (pre-exposure prophylaxis) became available in 2012.

This pill works like 'the pill' - it is taken daily and is 99 percent effective at preventing HIV infection (more effective than the contraceptive pill is at preventing pregnancy).

It consists of two medicines (tenofovir dosproxil fumarate and emtricitabine). Those medicines can mount an immediate attack on any trace of HIV that enters the person's bloodstream, before it is able to spread throughout the body.

Joel Eisenberg

Scientists From the U.S., Israel, Japan, and Australia Claim to Have Stopped or Reversed Aging

Repercussions include debates over morality issues. This article is based on scientific postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets:Al Jazeera, Aging-US.com, ScienceAlert.com, HarvardMagazine.com, Eurekalert.com, Wikipedia.org, Salk Institute, MIT News, and the Nuffield Council on Bioethics.
Daily Mail

Were 100 rare brain cancer cases at New Jersey high school linked to the first ATOMIC BOMB? Survivor claims illnesses may be caused by a uranium plant which was part of the Manhattan Project and contaminated nearby soil

More than 100 people from the same high school have been diagnosed with brain cancer and it is feared soil contaminated with uranium used in the first atomic bomb made them ill. The victims, who all went to Colonia High School in Woodbridge, New Jersey, developed the 'rare' glioblastoma years...
CANCER
nextbigfuture.com

MRNA Cocktail Can Make Old Tissue Specific Cells Young

Stanford University researcher has de-aged mouse cells with different tissue types and the cells kept the same tissue type but were just younger. They also de-aged stem cells. They did with a cocktail of MRNA. Messenger RNA was used for billions of COVID vaccines. The Stanford researchers need to determine...
SCIENCE
Chattanooga Daily News

“I’m not anti-vax, but people need to be aware that there are serious side effects”, Woman says she suffered a rare, but serious reaction to the COVID-19 booster vaccine and claims her immune system has been permanently damaged

The 41-year-old woman says a rare, but serious reaction to the COVID-19 vaccine booster left her with sunburn like symptoms on her face. The woman claims that she has aged by 20 years in just few days after taking the booster shot. She also said that she is not an anti-vaxxer. But, after her reaction to the booster vaccine, she is keen to make people aware of the pain she is now in. The 41-year-old woman also believes her immune system has been permanently damaged as a result of the vaccine as she has become dependent on steroids.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Charleston Press

Father of five, who didn’t see his doctor for year and half thinking that his upset stomach is due to lactose intolerance, was discovered to have a precancerous growth in his colon

Few weeks ago, we reported about the story when a man died of cancer after he was misdiagnosed and the cancer was not discovered and treated on time once again showing how regular medical checkups are important for everyone in early disease discovery, leading to early treatment which in some cases can prevent death.
RELATIONSHIPS
biospace.com

Cytokine Factory Destroys 100% of Intraperitoneal Tumors in Early Studies

An immuno-therapeutic platform technology – essentially a cytokine factory – that eradicates 100% of intraperitoneal tumors has been developed by researchers at Rice University and licensed exclusively to Avenge Bio, Inc. It appears to have the potential to dramatically improve prognosis for ovarian cancer patients. There is a...
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Researchers develop new antibody test to diagnose MS

Mayo Clinic researchers have validated a new antibody test to diagnose multiple sclerosis (MS), a potentially disabling disease of the brain and spinal cord. Nearly 1 million people in the U.S. are affected by MS, according to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society. An antibody typically consists of two immunoglobulin heavy...
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

New hope for blinding eye disease gene therapies

New opportunities towards gene therapy and diagnosis for the blinding eye disease, retinal dystrophy, may now become available following work done by the Eye Genetics Research Unit at Children's Medical Research Institute. This work was published in the Journal of Personalized Medicine today. The team looked at the RPGR gene...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

HIV-reservoir size is not affected either by HCV coinfection or by direct acting antivirals (DAAs) therapy

The role of HCV on the HIV reservoir is controversial since the reduction on HIV-DNA levels after HCV eradication with IFNÎ±/RBV treatment seems to be the result of drugs instead of HCV clearance. We assessed whether HCV eradication can decrease HIV-DNA content in HIV/HCV-coinfected patients treated with direct-acting antivirals, DAAs (IFNÎ±/RBV-free regimens). Cell-associated HIV-DNA was measured by ddPCR in 25 HIV-monoinfected and 25 HIV/HCV-coinfected patients. There were no differences in HIV-DNA levels between groups neither at baseline nor at 12Â weeks after DAAs treatment completion. Our results indicate that HCV does not appear to influence the HIV reservoir size and suggest the lack of an anti-HIV action for DAAs.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

A role for complement blockade in kidney transplantation

Cellular & Molecular Immunology (2022)Cite this article. Kidney transplantation is a life-saving procedure for patients with end-stage renal failure, but unfortunately, only a limited number of patients benefit from this procedure due to organ shortage. Moreover, even after transplantation, the graft can be lost due to antibody-mediated rejection (AMR). A recent study by Schmitz et al. in Nature Communications [1] provides new hope to prevent AMR and prolong renal allograft survival. The authors inhibited the innate immune complement cascade at the level of its central component C3 and successfully prevented the tissue injury mediated by donor-specific antibodies (DSAs) in a primate model.
SCIENCE
Davenport Journal

Baby, who was diagnosed with fetal growth restriction while still in the womb and spent the first 2 years of her life in hospital, is finally home with her family

The 2-year-old baby, who was diagnosed with fetal growth restriction while still in the womb, spent the first 2 years of her life in a hospital fighting for her life. The baby’s doctor said that letting the little girl grow in the PICU under the care of her nurses and medical team helped with her breathing episodes, as her lungs continued to develop. The doctor also said that the physical therapy helped with her muscle rigidity and her lungs seemed to improve as her muscles strengthened.
CALIFORNIA STATE
