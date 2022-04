Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. On Monday, April 18, a federal judge in Florida struck down the mask mandate for airplanes, trains and public transportation. The ruling caught many Americans by surprise because even though states around the country have long since lifted their own mandates, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently extended the federal mask mandate for transportation through May 3. Now, the CDC website has a message that reads: “As a result of a court...

FLORIDA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO