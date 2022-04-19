ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cubs congratulate Jake Arrieta on his retirement

By Larry Hawley
WGN News
WGN News
 23 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qfAjT_0fDpzd9g00

CHICAGO – After he made the announcement on Monday that he’d played his last Major League Baseball game on the “Pardon My Take” podcast, many fans immediately recalled the best moments of the pitcher’s career with the Cubs.

Naturally, the team did as well for Jake Arrieta.

The club released a statement on Twitter on Tuesday, thanking the 2015 Cy Young Award winner and 2016 All-Star for his contributions over parts of six seasons with the franchise.

“The Cubs congratulate Jake Arrieta on an incredible career that included one of the most dominant stretches the game will ever see,” said the team in the statement on social media. “In 30 starts spanning the 2015-2016 season, Jake was 25-1 with two no-hitters, a 1.13 ERA, a 1.56 opponent average, and a 0.76 WHIP.

“He won the 2015 Cy Young Award, tossed a masterful complete game shutout in the 2015 NL Wild Card Game, and helped lead the team to the 2016 World Series title.

“We wish Jake and his family all the best.”

Arrieta would have two stints with the club from 2013-2017 and then part of the 2021 season. He finished with a 73-42 record with a 3.14 ERA in 148 appearances for the Cubs and aided three different runs to the postseason.

In 2016, he won Game 2 and Game 6 in Cleveland to help the team to their first World Series championship in 108 years.

During a 12-year MLB career, Arrieta also played for the Orioles, Phillies, and Padres, finishing with a 115-93 record with a 3.98 ERA. But his best days came with the Cubs in Chicago, when he was a major part of the best era in modern franchise history.

