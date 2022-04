(Des Moines, IA) — The Iowa Association of Realtors reports Iowa homes are selling about 20 percent faster this spring. The average home for sale is spending about 43 days on the market before somebody snaps it up. The chief economist for the state of Iowa says the lack of supply is the only reason home sales remained steady last month. Sales nationwide were off by two-point-seven percent. When March was compared to the same month in 2021 there were 14 percent fewer Iowa homes available for people looking to buy.

IOWA STATE ・ 17 MINUTES AGO