ST. LOUIS — The Saint Louis Zoo swung into spring with a new resident. On Tuesday, the zoo announced it welcomed a new Guereza colobus monkey last month. His name is Ficus, and he's the first monkey born at the Saint Louis Zoo since the 35,000-square-foot outdoor expansion Primate Canopy Trails opened last summer. Mom and baby have access to the outdoor space, along with the rest of the family.

