Tennessee Governor Bill Lee signed legislation that prohibited paying people with disabilities below the minimum wage, making it the ninth state to end the practice. Under the federal Fair Labor and Standards Act, employers can apply for a certificate to pay people with disabilities “whose earning or productive capacity is impaired by a physical or mental disability, including those relating to age or injury, for the work to be performed” below the federal minimum wage. Tennessee’s legislation would ban an employer in the state from applying for such a certificate to pay people with disabilities below the minimum wage. “I’m...

ADVOCACY ・ 2 DAYS AGO