After creating one of the most original and endearing oddball movies of the new millennia with Swiss Army Man, the Daniels—the directing pair made of Dan Kwan and Daniel Scheinert–made the world wait for the next fresh work. Kwan and Scheinert haven’t been sitting on their hands, the pair directed a music video for Machester Orchestra, an episode of Awkwafina From Queens, and they contributed to Omniboat: A Fast Boat Fantasia as well. Daniel Scheinert squeezed in a feature film of his own titled The Death of Dick Long and an episode of On Becoming a God in Central Florida between appearing as Daniels.

MOVIES ・ 26 DAYS AGO