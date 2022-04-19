ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Mercedes-Benz unveils its first new fully-electric SUV, the EQS

By CNBC on Peacock
CNBC
 23 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleMercedes-Benz has unveiled its first new fully-electric SUV, the EQS....

www.cnbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
hypebeast.com

Maserati's Compact Grecale SUV Will Be the Brand's First All-Electric Car

Italian luxury automaker Maserati has debuted its second-ever SUV, the Grecale, which will arrive in several powertrains including an all-electric version coming in 2023. The vehicle marks an early step in Maserati’s mission to transition into a fully-electric brand by 2030. Meanwhile, all Maserati models will be available in electric versions by 2025, according to brand executives via CNN.
CARS
MotorAuthority

Mercedes rolls out a special G63 to mark 55 years of AMG

Mercedes-Benz on Tuesday revealed a special-edition AMG G63 commemorating 55 years of the AMG performance skunkworks. It was revealed alongside a new AMG GT Track Series sports car designed for track enthusiasts, and is due here later this year. Just 55 examples of the special G-Wagen have been earmarked for U.S. sale.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

The 2023 Mercedes-Benz EQS Luxury Electric SUV Is More American Than You Expect

An exciting new electric SUV from Mercedes-Benz is on the way. The EQS SUV might sound a bit confusing because we have the EQS electric sedan. This new vehicle could be the luxury SUV you want to drive. The Mercedes-Benz name has stood for the height of luxury driving qualities and opulence for generations. Even though this is a European company, the new Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV is much more American than you might anticipate.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eqs#Electric Suv#Vehicles#Suv
CarBuzz.com

Mercedes Is Already Changing The New SL-Class

This was a bit unexpected. It was only about a year ago that Mercedes-Benz unveiled its entry-level answer to its own Mercedes-AMG GT: the new SL-Class. If you haven't heard, the sleek drop-top roadster packs a very similar twin-turbo V8 to the one found in the GT, pushing out 577 hp and 590 lb-ft. Now, those numbers could be changing.
MERCEDES, TX
Architectural Digest

This Car Absolutely Stole the 2022 New York Auto Show

Genesis wowed us again at this year’s New York Auto Show, which opened to the public on April 15 at the Javits Center. Just as it did in 2017, the fast-growing luxury sub-brand from Korean industrial conglomerate Hyundai showed a stunning concept vehicle, one that helps the upstart automaker continue to define its unique and compelling design aesthetic.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CarBuzz.com

840-HP Mercedes-AMG SL Looks Ready To Destroy Porsche

The Mercedes-AMG SL was revealed last year as a luxury 2+2 roadster with loads of power. The SL 55 version's 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 generates 469 horsepower with 516 lb-ft of torque, while the SL 63 version ups the ante to the tune of 577 hp and 590 lb-ft from the same motor. That may be far too much power for most, so a hybrid four-pot is coming too, or at least so says the rumor mill. But what if you want even more power? Well, that's what the SL E Performance is for, and its hybrid powertrain is sure to blow occupants' hair back so far that even teenage passengers will develop receding hairlines. We spotted a nearly naked prototype of this new model almost two months ago, and now we have fresh imagery.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

2022 Ford E-Transit Absolutely Embarrasses the Much More Expensive Mercedes-Benz eSprinter

The Ford Transit has been one of the best-selling U.S. commercial van brands in the market, trumping competitors like the Chevrolet Express and Ram ProMaster in sales. Consequently, Ford’s introduction of the Ford E-Transit is not surprising given the general shift for car manufacturers into EVs. Like other versions of the Ford Transit, it’s meant to cater to cargo and passengers, and its features don’t disappoint.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mercedes-Benz
NewsBreak
Cars
Top Speed

The 2024 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Prototype Starts Playing Around Nürburgring

Mercedes-Benz has just launched the E-Class facelift, but its engineers are already busy working on the sedan’s next generation. Our spy photographers caught the next E-Class for the first time back in December 2021, and then again in January of 2022. Things have been quiet ever since, but today, the car has been spotted once again. And, this time it’s headed to the Nürburgring for some endurance testing.
CARS
Motor1.com

Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV Teased For The Last Time Ahead Of Debut

After seeing spy shots for years, the Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV finally debuts on April 19 at 12:00 PM CEST (6:00 AM EDT). The company has one last teaser for the high-riding luxury EV before the unveiling. The brief video (below) shows various closeups of the EQS SUV. Viewers see the...
CARS
Motor1.com

Mercedes-AMG Electric Performance News Coming In The Next Weeks

The SLS AMG Electric Drive was a shy attempt to give a supercar an all-electric heart. Fewer than 100 units were sold, and the same can be said about the Audi R8 E-Tron. These two cars were ahead of their time, making them too expensive while offering an extremly limited range to make them truly useable. Tremendous advancements have been made in battery tech since then, prompting Audi to already confirm its supercar will evolve into an EV.
CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

Mercedes-Benz's Vision EQXX EV Does Over 600(!) Miles On a Charge

Do not go gentle into that good night, cars should run and rave at close of day. Range, range against the decaying battery. Yeah, it's a bad ripoff of Dylan Thomas' poem about growing old but it's a great metaphor for what Mercedes-Benz just achieved with its all-electric, very streamlined Vision EQXX concept car. Displaying another 87 miles of range still to go—the thing didn't even run empty—this road legal concept was able to pull off an 11-hour, 32-minute run without ever stopping to charge its battery. On real roads and at real road speeds as it went from Sindelfingen, Germany to Cassis in Northern Italy. For those without a map of Europe handy, that translates to a total distance of 1,000 km, or 621 miles, at an average speed of just over 54 mph.
CARS
Motor1.com

2023 Mercedes EQS SUV Debuts Today: See The Livestream

The livestream starts at 10 AM GMT. Mercedes dipped its toes into the electric SUV market in 2019 with the EQC. The smaller EQA and EQB followed in 2021, but the first high-riding EV to ride on a dedicated platform is breaking cover today. As its name implies, the EQS SUV will take the luxurious liftback and give it a taller ride height while adding a third row of seats. It was supposed to make an appearance in Beijing, but the show has been delayed indefinitely due to COVID-19.
CARS
Robb Report

First Drive: The Mercedes-Benz EQE Is Set to Give the Midsize EV Segment a Jolt

Click here to read the full article. Following on the heels of Mercedes-Benz’s first electric vehicle, the EQS, the EQE brings much of its larger sibling’s technology to a midsized package. The latest EV in what the company promises to be nine electric models worldwide, the EQE sedan offers up similar dimensions to the Tesla Model S, but with a distinct Mercedes feel. The EQE is built on the same electric skateboard architecture as the EQS, which dictates its cab-forward, short dash-to-axle proportions. And although both of the marque’s battery-powered production sedans lack the more upright, confident front end of the...
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Mercedes-AMG May Have A Successor To The Electric SLS

As we've seen from any drag race involving a Tesla Model S Plaid, the future of straight-line performance is electric. Mercedes-AMG has already taken steps towards this future with the F1-inspired AMG One (with a hybrid V6) and all-electric models like the AMG EQS and upcoming AMG EQE. In a recent interview with Mercedes Chief Technology Officer Markus Schafer, Auto Express learned the German automaker will soon make another leap towards an electrified future.
CARS
topgear.com

The Mercedes Vision EQXX has driven over 1,000km on a single charge

That’s over 626 miles. Merc smashes its real-world range target at the first attempt. Skip 16 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. On Tuesday 5 April the all-electric one-off Mercedes Vision EQXX concept turned a wheel on a...
CARS
Engadget

Mercedes' EQS SUV arrives in US showrooms this year

Building upon the success of the EQS and the launch of the EQE, Mercedes has another electric vehicle on the way to the United States. This time it’s more in line with what the US wants: an SUV. The oddly named EQS SUV is to the sedan EQS what...
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Mercedes' Vision EQXX Just Blew Tesla Out Of The Water!

When Mercedes-Benz unveiled the aerodynamic EQXX concept car, the industry was astounded by the company's lofty claims. Courtesy of lightweight construction, a slippery shape, and intelligent thermal management, the Stuttgart-based automaker touted it as the most efficient EV ever, capable of a claimed 625-mile range that left many onlookers doubtful.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

The Next Mercedes-Benz E-Class Will Be Rather Special

The Mercedes-Benz E-Class is a fine luxury sedan that competes with the likes of Audi's A6 and BMW's 5 Series. We've already been shown the facelift of the A6 thanks to a leak from China and prototypes of the all-new 5 Series have also been spotted out and about. With that in mind, Mercedes must work to refine its own entry into the segment and ensure that the competition with its rivals remains fierce. To that end, Mercedes engineers are at the Nurburgring to evaluate the handling and ride of the next-generation luxury sedan that we first saw in the icy climes of Sweden.
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy