Pittsburgh Police Chief: Nothing at house indicated trouble before shooting

By: Shelley Bortz/KDKA-TV News PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A coach and mentor of several people at the party on the North Side spoke out and shared a message of concern after the mass shooting killed two teens and injured nine others. Jamal Woodson said as soon as he heard the news of the shooting he immediately called a list of his former players who he thought may have been at the party. Three players were and he said thankfully, they all made it out safely but described a harrowing scene. “It sounded like a war going on,” Woodson said. Woodson described the moment his former players...

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 19 HOURS AGO