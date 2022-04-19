ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh Police Chief: Nothing at house indicated trouble before shooting

Cover picture for the article(Alexandra Wimley/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP) PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh’s police chief says an officer who went to a short-term rental property where a party was...

CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Mass Shooting: Coach Who Knew Teenagers At Party Said They’re Traumatized

By: Shelley Bortz/KDKA-TV News PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A coach and mentor of several people at the party on the North Side spoke out and shared a message of concern after the mass shooting killed two teens and injured nine others. Jamal Woodson said as soon as he heard the news of the shooting he immediately called a list of his former players who he thought may have been at the party. Three players were and he said thankfully, they all made it out safely but described a harrowing scene. “It sounded like a war going on,” Woodson said. Woodson described the moment his former players...
WDVM 25

Police warn of new phone scam after 2 Troopers killed

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Pennsylvanians are being warned of a phone scam that is pretending to raise money for the families of two troopers killed Monday in a crash on Interstate 95. Pennsylvania State Troopers Association (PSTA) President David Kennedy warned about scammers reaching out to pretend to raise the money for the families of […]
YourErie

Millcreek Police seeking department store thieves

UPDATE: Millcreek Police Department says the suspects have been identified. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Millcreek Township Police Department is seeking two suspects from an alleged theft at a local department store. According to the police, two males allegedly stole $400 worth of clothing from Boscov’s on Peach Street in Erie. The alleged theft happened in the […]
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

1 dead in Hill District shooting

A man was found shot to death in an apartment in Pittsburgh’s Hill District on Tuesday morning, Pittsburgh police said. Police and paramedics responded around 8:20 a.m. to an apartment on Bedford Avenue in the city’s Middle Hill neighborhood, said police spokesman Maurice Matthews. Police found a man...
WTAJ

Somerset County officials looking for wanted individuals

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Four people from the Somerset County area are wanted and officials are asking the public’s help in trying to find them. As of April 14, the Somerset County Department of Emergency Services and the Somerset County PA Sheriff’s Office are searching for the following individuals: Corey Weyand, 38, Friedens Area- wanted […]
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Mass Shooting: Police Sources Paint Picture Of What Led Up To Deadly Shooting

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Investigators are putting pieces of the puzzle together after Sunday morning’s mass shooting in Pittsburgh. In the aftermath of the shooting, police investigators are left to pick up the pieces and reconstruct the event in an effort to find the shooters. Pittsburgh Police Chief Scott Schubert told Your Day Pittsburgh on Tuesday that investigators are working around the clock. “Our detectives are working non-stop, talking to people, reviewing video, doing everything they can do to piece everything that happened together and ultimately bring those responsible to justice,” he said. With the help of police sources, KDKA has put together...
