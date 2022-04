Timothée Chalamet took sexy to a whole new level with his 2022 Oscars look. The ‘Dune’ star wore a stylish sequined jacket but had no shirt on underneath. Timothée Chalamet definitely made a statement with his Oscars look — a very sexy one at that. The 26-year-old Call Me By Your Name star hit the red carpet in a black sequined jacket but no shirt on underneath. Yes, you read that right. Timothée and no shirt. Timothée was truly the definition of hot with this Oscars look.

