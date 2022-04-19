ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Natgas pipeline explosion injures two at Louisiana Air Force base

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago

April 19 (Reuters) - Barksdale Air Force Base in Louisiana reported two injuries along with a small fire from a natural gas pipeline explosion on the East Reservation of the base on Tuesday.

The explosion resulted in a small fire that impacted about half an acre of land, with no further damage to installation property, the U.S. Air Force said in a statement.

The incident occurred on a 10-inch (25.4 cm) natural gas gathering line located on the base, a spokesperson for Energy Transfer LP (ET.N) said, adding, "the line was immediately shut in and the area is secure."

"The incident is unrelated to controlled detonations that occurred on Barksdale Air Force Base today, and ongoing I-220 construction," the U.S. Air Force added.

The two injured were contracted personnel from Energy Transfer and were transported to a local medical facility, the Air Force said.

Both of the injured people were in stable condition. The cause of the incident was being investigated, the company spokesperson added.

Base Emergency Response Personnel in coordination with Louisiana State Police responded to the incident at about 11:40 a.m. local time.

Reporting by Kavya Guduru, Ashitha Shivaprasad and Arpan Varghese in Bengaluru Editing by Lincoln Feast and Matthew Lewis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
americanmilitarynews.com

Video: Air Force B-1 bomber catches fire – 2 hurt

A U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancer bomber caught fire while on the flight line at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas on Wednesday night and the incident was caught on camera. Two people were injured during the incident. Footage of the incident was first shared to the Air Force amn/nco/snco Facebook...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Daily Mail

Moment $316m B-1B Lancer bomber is consumed by flames at Texas base after catching fire during maintenance leaving two people suffering from minor injuries: Entire fleet was grounded in 2021 over fueling issues

A B-1B Lancer bomber erupted into a massive fireball at the Dyess Air Force Base in Texas on Wednesday during a routine engine check, injuring two people. The $316m aircraft was parked on the flightline before the fiery explosion that took place around 10 pm. It is believed to have...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
The Independent

New Air Force One delayed after investigations find drinking, drug use and uncredentialled workers, report says

Two new Air Force One planes are expected to be two years late after production issues risked damage to a jet and investigations reportedly found the supervisor wasn’t credentialed and another employee failed a drug test.The latest incident came in early 2022 when Boeing made two attempts at moving one of the jets from scaffolding onto jacks, which The Wall Street Journal reported were not designed to hold the weight of the aircraft.It follows a previous incident of two mini tequila bottles on one of the two aircraft being built, while another liquor bottle was found outside Boeing’s San...
Jackson Hole Radio

USS Wyoming has all female crew

It seems appropriate that the equality state would represent inroads in the navy for women now. Twelve years ago women were first authorized to serve aboard submarines. While women comprise nearly one-fourth of the Department of Defense’s total force, only a small fraction of women serve on submarines. The...
WYOMING STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barksdale Air Force Base#Gas Pipeline#Natural Gas#Louisiana State Police#Accident#Natgas#Louisiana Air Force#The U S Air Force#Energy Transfer#The Air Force#Lincoln Feast
MilitaryTimes

Here’s the new name of the US Air Force’s next-gen nuke

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Air Force has dubbed its next-generation intercontinental ballistic missile the LGM-35A Sentinel. The official name for the United States’ next nuclear missile, which until now has been referred to as the Ground Based Strategic Deterrent, was announced by the service Tuesday. The Sentinel is...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Fort Hood soldiers sentenced in Texas human trafficking case

Two US Army soldiers stationed at Fort Hood base in Texas have been sentenced to federal prison for their roles in an illegal human smuggling operation.Isaiah Gore, 21, and Denerio Williams, 22, were among a group of soldiers who picked up undocumented immigrants and drove them elsewhere in the state while wearing their uniforms, according to a release from the US Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Texas.Gore acted as a recruiter, paying soldiers $2,000 per trip, and Williams went along on one trip, US Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery said.The pair pleaded guilty in December to conspiring to transport...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
MilitaryTimes

Air Force hopes to entice airmen with bonuses, fast-track enlistment

Enlisted recruits and officer aviators could qualify for extra cash this year as the Air Force sweetens the deal to be an airman. The Air Force is offering enlistment bonuses to people who sign up for more than a dozen jobs in maintenance, cyber operations, linguistics and special operations through Sept. 30. It’s also promising an $8,000 bonus for prospective active duty airmen who can ship out to basic training within five days if a spot becomes available at the last minute.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
ABC13 Houston

Bodies of Marines killed in NATO exercise helicopter crash return to US

DOVER, Del. -- The bodies of four Marines who died in a military aircraft crash during a NATO exercise were transferred back to the U.S. Friday. The U.S. Marine Corps said an Osprey aircraft crashed on March 18 in a Norwegian town in the Arctic Circle, killing the four Marines. Officials with the Marines said Saturday that hundreds of U.S. Marines, sailors, service members and civilians rendered final salutes to the fallen Marines in Bod, Norway, early Friday.
MILITARY
Reuters

Reuters

407K+
Followers
317K+
Post
196M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy