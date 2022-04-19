ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Watch: Video Shows Exact Moment Plane Mask Mandate Lifted in the Middle of Flights

NBC San Diego
 23 hours ago

Major airlines were some of the first to update their rules after a federal judge in Florida struck down a national mask mandate for public transportation across the...

www.nbcsandiego.com

Click10.com

Could the mask mandate on airplanes be lifted soon?

You could be flying maskless soon if a group of airlines has its way. Ten U.S. airlines and cargo carriers are asking President Biden to lift the mask mandate on flights. The CEOs of airlines including Delta, American, Southwest, JetBlue and others are asking the Biden administration to end the mask mandate that is currently set to expire on April 18. They say that with the various vaccines and treatments available to fight COVID-19, the masks are not as necessary on flights as they previously were.
AIRPLANE
NBC San Diego

Mask Mandate: Where Masks Are Required in Public Transportation in San Diego

The Transportation Security Administration will not enforce the COVID-19 mask mandate on planes and other public transportation, after a federal judge in Florida on Monday struck down the requirement, ruling that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had overstepped its authority. The CDC continues to recommend that people wear...
SAN DIEGO, CA
KITV.com

To mask or not to mask: Hawaii becomes last state to lift mask mandate

After two years of masked faces. The opportunity to return to restaurants, gyms and other indoor venues as it was before the pandemic. "My smile is probably one of my best features I got," admitted Hawaii Candy Factory co-owner, Daniel Paglinawn. "So you know, whenever I can smile at other people and show the love and ohana out here, it's a really good thing."
HAWAII STATE
Wyoming News

Airline CEOs ask Biden to lift mask mandate

(The Center Square) – A group of 10 major airlines are now calling on President Joe Biden to lift the federal transit mask mandate, one of the last remaining mask mandates in the country. The industry group Airlines for America sent a letter to the White House saying rules like the mask mandate “no longer make sense.” “Our industry has leaned into science at every turn. At the outset, we...
U.S. POLITICS
KXRM

Woman opens emergency exit, inflates slide on plane at Buffalo airport

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) – A 24-year-old woman from Sacramento, Calif. was arrested at Buffalo Niagara International Airport Tuesday night after what is being described as “unruly behavior.” The pilot was reportedly preparing to take off, but because of the disorderly passenger, had to return to the gate when the incident occurred.  “Cynthia McKnight faces a […]
BUFFALO, NY

