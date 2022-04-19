ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Paul Pogba forced off after just ten minutes with injury at Liverpool as Gary Neville predicts it could be final match

By Kealan Hughes
 1 day ago
PAUL POGBA may have played his final minutes for Manchester United after being forced off with injury at Liverpool.

The Frenchman lasted just ten minutes at Anfield before trudging off with a suspected calf problem and was replaced by Jesse Lingard.

Paul Pogba was forced off with injury in the tenth minute - and many think he may never play for Man Utd again Credit: Reuters
Pogba appeared to have a problem with his right calf Credit: AFP

United were already trailing 1-0 at the time before going on to get hammered 4-0.

Gary Neville said on Sky Sports commentary: "That could be Paul Pogba's last minutes in a Manchester United shirt, if that injury lasts for a few weeks."

Rangnick named a patched-up team to face Liverpool due to injuries and Cristiano Ronaldo's absence following the tragic death of his baby boy.

That meant Phil Jones was given just his second Premier League start of the season with Diogo Dalot starting at left-back.

But United were not at the races and hammered 4-0 by Jurgen Klopp's title chasers.

Pogba's injury, if serious, could keep him out for the final few weeks of the season - so he could have made his final appearance in a United shirt.

The midfielder's contract expires in the summer and he has been linked with a transfer switch to Paris Saint-Germain or back to Juventus.

Some United fans would likely be glad to see the back of Pogba after making their ill feelings towards him known in the last few weeks.

Pogba was booed off against Norwich and he cupped his ear to the Old Trafford crowd in response.

Some sections of the home support chanted: "You're not fit to wear the shirt" and "f*** off Pogba."

