Student debt to be erased for 40K borrowers, 3.6M brought closer to cancelation: Here’s why

Since the start of the pandemic, most federal student loan borrowers have had their payments paused, and interest rates are set at zero. But not every American has been able to take advantage of these benefits, including those with private student loans and Family Federal Education Loans (FFEL).

PERSONAL FINANCE ・ 29 DAYS AGO