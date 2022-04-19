ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Virtual Cardiac Rehabilitation Produces Similar Results as In-Person Treatment￼

By MDN
megadoctornews.com
 23 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleBy University of California, San Francisco (UCSF) Newswise — Cardiac rehabilitation (CR) reduces hospitalization and mortality and improves quality of life for patients with cardiovascular disease. Despite its benefits, only 24 percent of eligible patients in the U.S. participate in CR due to financial and logistical barriers. When...

megadoctornews.com

Comments / 0

Related
MedicalXpress

New tool assesses patients' kidney disease-related knowledge

Many individuals with chronic kidney disease (CKD), particularly those with early stages of the disease, those belonging to minority groups, and those whose primary language is not English, may not have adequate knowledge about their condition or be informed about their treatment options. In a study published in CJASN, researchers describe how they developed and tested a new instrument to measure CKD- and transplant-related knowledge.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Failing to palpate femoral pulses in adult hypertensive patients may lead to diagnostic wandering and major cerebrovascular events in cases of undetected aortic coarctation

In developed countries, aortic coarctation (AC) is generally diagnosed by fetal echocardiography during the third trimester of pregnancy, or during the neonatal period based on the absence of femoral pulses or the presence of a left supraclavicular systolic murmur. However, AC may be diagnosed late, such as in adult migrants arriving from developing countries without documented medical history although they may require healthcare support during their stay. We report three cases of the incidental diagnosis of thoracic aortic malformations in adults (27, 38 and 43 years) referred for the management of uncontrolled high blood pressure, with major cerebrovascular events for the two oldest. Doppler ultrasound imaging indicated for suspected renal artery stenosis and atheroma lesions revealed abnormal lower-body and normal upper-body arterial blood flow velocity waveforms constitutive of a pathognomonic hemodynamic pattern of AC, a diagnostic which was in all three cases confirmed by multidetector computed tomography-angiography. None of these patients had undergone complete cardiovascular examination, particularly with effective peripheral pulse palpation, during the period preceding the occurrence of major cardiovascular events or at any other time after birth. Our observation suggests that a simple medical examination could have prevented diagnostic wandering and, possibly, the occurrence of severe cerebrovascular complications in two of these three patients.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Study finds infertility history linked with increased risk of heart failure

A new study finds that a history of infertility is associated with increased risk of heart failure. Published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology, researchers from Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) revealed that women who had experienced infertility had a 16% increased risk of heart failure compared with women who did not have an infertility history.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
County
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Health
City
Fresno, CA
San Francisco, CA
Health
MarketRealist

Lisinopril: Who Makes the Top Hypertension Drug in the U.S.?

Cardiovascular disease is rising worldwide. According to the CDC, one in every four Americans dies of heart disease, which makes it the leading cause of death in the U.S. High blood pressure is one of the major factors that increases the risk of heart disease. One of the first-line treatments for high blood pressure is lisinopril. It's the most popular medicine to treat high blood pressure in the U.S. So, who makes lisinopril?
HEALTH
Good News Network

Another Reason to Drink More Water: Study Finds Hydration Can Lower Risk of Heart Failure

Staying well-hydrated may be associated with a reduced risk for developing heart failure, according to researchers at the National Institutes of Health. Their findings suggest that consuming sufficient amounts of fluids throughout life not only supports essential body functioning but may also reduce the risk of severe heart problems in the future.
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Best statins for reducing cardiovascular risk in people with diabetes found

Three commonly prescribed statins are best placed to lower all the "bad" types of cholesterol and prevent cardiovascular disease in people with diabetes, according to a statistical combination of the results of 42 clinical trials. The study was carried out by University of Manchester, Manchester University NHS Foundation Trust (MFT) and Keele University scientists, and funded by the National Institute for Health Research (NIHR).
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Services Research#Health Professions#Cardiac Rehabilitation#Uc San Francisco#University Of California#Ucsf#Cr#Mas
SELF

What Causes Heart Failure?

Heart failure is one of those conditions that you rarely (or ever) think about—until it personally affects you. Maybe someone you love was recently diagnosed with heart failure or your doctor warned you about it during a recent physical. Whatever the reason is for it to be on your radar, heart failure sounds pretty scary. You might think it means that your heart suddenly stops working, but heart failure is actually a gradual process in which your heart doesn’t work as efficiently as it should, and it affects roughly 6.2 million people in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Here’s everything you need to know about this condition, including what causes heart failure in the first place.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
WNDU

Medical Moment: Aspirin and heart disease

(WNDU) - More than 859,000 Americans die of heart attacks or strokes every year. For years, doctors have prescribed aspirin to help prevent a cardiovascular event in healthy people, but research has been mixed on the benefits. It makes us ask the question sitting in plain sight: could an aspirin...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
verywellhealth.com

The Difference Between a Stroke and a Heart Attack

A stroke, also known as a "brain attack," is caused by a brain bleed or blockage of blood flow to the brain. A heart attack stems from a blockage of the coronary arteries in the heart. Both conditions occur suddenly, and result from a lack of oxygen-rich blood flow for essential brain and heart function, leading to cell damage and death.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
MedicalXpress

Depression after a heart attack heightens stroke risk

Depression can complicate and slow recovery from a heart attack, not to mention the toll it can take on one's mental outlook, relationships and joy of life. In addition, new research finds that people who had depression following a heart attack were about 50% more likely to suffer a stroke compared with those who didn't have depression, according to a study to be presented at the American College of Cardiology's 71st Annual Scientific Session.
CHARLESTON, WV
AHA News

Undiagnosed heart disease may be common in people with heart attacks not caused by clots

More than two-thirds of people who have a type of heart attack not caused by a blood clot also may have undiagnosed heart disease, according to a small study from Scotland. The study, published Monday in the American Heart Association journal Circulation, focused on people who had what's known as Type 2 heart attacks, which result from strain caused by an illness such as infections or fast heart rates that can lower blood pressure or oxygen in the blood. But when researchers conducted advanced heart imaging, they discovered study participants also had conditions such as narrowed arteries or weakened heart muscles that were frequently undiagnosed. Fewer than a third of those patients were being treated for heart disease.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Two drugs show promise in rejuvenating lung epithelial progenitor cells damaged by COPD

A team of researchers from the Netherlands, Germany and the U.S. reports that two drugs show promise in rejuvenating lung epithelial progenitor cells damaged by chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). In their study, published in the journal Science Advances, the group identified certain proteins involved in epithelial generation for targeting with prostanoids and tested them under different scenarios. Sean Fortier, Loka Penke and Marc Peters-Golden with the University of Michigan have published a Focus piece in the same journal issue that gives a short history of the use of prostanoids in medical endeavors and outlines the work done by the team in Michigan.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy