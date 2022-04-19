One killed, another injured in domestic shooting in Littleton

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Authorities are looking for a woman and her three children last seen in Greensboro. According to a Crime Stoppers tweet, Ayanna Falls, 30, was last seen in Greensboro on March 12. Falls was traveling with her two daughters, Aubrey and Lylah, 9 and 7 respectively, and her 6-month-old baby boy, Giovanni. […]

