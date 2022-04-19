ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Courteney Cox & Jennifer Aniston Reunite To Show That They’re ‘Friends Forever’: Watch

By Eric Todisco
 23 hours ago
Image Credit: Bei/Shutterstock

Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox truly are friends forever. They even have the clothes to prove it! The former Friends costars and real-life BFFs rocked “Friends Forever” sweatshirts in a cute video on April 18 to promote new merchandise related to their iconic sitcom that’s being sold for a short time for charity. Jennifer, 53, sported a white short-sleeved T-shirt that says “Friends Forever” and features three keys in honor of Rachel Green and the other characters’ NYC apartment adventures. Courteney, 57, wore a black sweatshirt with the same visuals. The pair both posted the video to Instagram and wrote, “friends forever.”

The Friends merchandise is being sold to raise money for two different charities: Americares, a health and development non-profit organization, and EBMRF, which raises awareness for the genetic skin disorder Epidermolysis Bullosa. There are SO many Friends-related items like hoodies, shirts, hats, mugs, and phone cases that can be bought on Represent.com to give back to those in need, while also celebrating the beloved series.

All the merchandise depicts events that occurred from seasons 7 to 10 of Friends. You’ve got Courteney’s Monica Gellar with her frizzy hair, Matthew Perry‘s Chandler Bing in his pink bunny costume from Halloween, Matt LeBlanc‘s Joey Tribbiani refusing to share a plate of fries, and more epic moments printed on the merchandise. A bunch of the items also feature an image of the entire Friends cast, which also includes Lisa Kudrow and David Schwimmer, holding hands during the show’s final scene.

Lisa, who played Phoebe Buffay, got her own long-sleeved gray T-shirt of Monica with frizzy hair. The actress rocked the attire for a photo that she shared to Instagram to promote the sale, just like Jen and Courteney did. Lisa hilariously held her hair up to make fun of Courteney’s character.

Friends is still so beloved even though it went off the air way back in 2004 after ten seasons. The six main stars reunited for a 2021 HBO Max reunion special that was hosted by James Corden. A few bombshells were dropped at the reunion, including that Jennifer and David were crushing on each other in real life when portraying their roles as Rachel and Ross.

