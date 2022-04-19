ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

Enter to win the Fred Astaire Dance Studios Cash Giveaway

By NBC12 Newsroom
NBC12
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWant NBC12’s top stories in...

www.nbc12.com

Comments / 0

Related
FOXBusiness

House for sale goes viral thanks to bedroom sign

One Wisconsin couple went beyond the cliche "Live, Laugh, Love" sign and hung a "Welcome to Poundtown" sign directly above their bed. When Lauren Hegenbarth listed her family’s rural Wisconsin home for sale online, she never imagined that her master bedroom would land on one of her favorite social media accounts. Zillow Gone Wild picked up the listing, stating that it is "a good example of what happens when your Michael’s obsession goes one sign too far."
ONALASKA, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Fred Astaire
Hello Magazine

Katy Perry updates fans with baby number two news

Will she or won't she? Katy Perry has addressed pregnancy rumors with a brutally honest revelation about whether she's planning a second child with Orlando Bloom. The American Idol judge opened up to E! News when asked if the couple were expanding their brood anytime soon - and it appears work is getting in the way of baby number two.
CELEBRITIES
Austonia

Austin’s first Bollywood dance studio can teach anyone to 'dance for a cause'

Shruti Anand takes her cues from peacocks, which are known for signaling the monsoon season by spreading their feathers and dancing in Indian folklore, or as the adage says, “dancing in the rain.”Anand, a professionally-trained Bharatanatyam dancer, full-time electrical engineer in Austin’s semiconductor industry and mother wears many hats. She put on another one when she opened what she says is Austin’s first-ever Bollywood dance and yoga studio, Monsoon Dance.Growing up learning folk dance in Bombay, now Mumbai, India, Anand said hearing the applause while dancing in festivals like Ganesh Chaturthi kept her hooked on the art. Anand has been...
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dance
SheKnows

Young & Restless Shocker: Hunter King Recast as Summer

Ever since The Young and the Restless re-signed Michael Mealor as Kyle, fans had been wondering whether the CBS soap would next announce that it was bringing back Hunter King as Summer, too. Now they know: It ain’t happening. On April 20, the show revealed that it had recast...
TV SERIES
TMZ.com

Guess Who This Mini Guitarist Turned Into!

Before this little musician was selling out concert venues with his dynamic voice and elite guitar-playing skills, he was just a simple kid growing up in Australia. This tank-top tot has definitely made his imprint in the music industry and has been relevant since the late '90s ... and has four Grammy awards to back it up! Although he particularly sticks to one genre, he has stepped out of his box and collaborated with musicians such as Pink and Jason Derulo.
MUSIC
Distractify

Lisa Delarios's Warmth and Humor Make Her a Successful and Approachable Buyer on 'Storage Wars'

Who doesn't love a good mystery? Well, Storage Wars has made its name over the last decade-plus on people's love of mysteries, translating them into bidding wars on unidentified storage lockers that may very well be full of treasures. Every episode, fans watch as some of the nation's most skilled buyers go head to head to secure ownership over the next locker, and sometimes things can get pretty heated.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
SheKnows

Bold & Beautiful’s Expectant Jacqueline MacInnes Wood Hits the Mother Lode On an Unbeatable Birthday Weekend With Her Handsome Husband

The “gorgeous mama” also got a shout-out from her late onscreen husband, “Finn.”. As Bold & Beautiful dynamo Jacqueline MacInnes Wood grows closer to birthing her third child one might think that she would be content to spend her birthday with her feet up, sipping tea in a bathrobe and generally slowing down. But it turns out Wood has the same spunky spirit that she infuses in her alter-ego, Steffy.
BEAUTY & FASHION
WHIO Dayton

Garth Brooks adds a second Cincinnati Concert

CINCINNATI — Garth Brooks just announced he’s going to hold a second concert at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati next month! This new concert will take place on Friday, May 13th, and is an entirely separate show from the already previously scheduled concert taking place on Saturday, May 14th at Paul Brown Stadium.
CINCINNATI, OH
NBC12

Happy Trees to host festival & grow workshops for cannabis holiday

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Happy Trees Agricultural Supply is hosting their first-ever 4/20 party at their Richmond warehouse. There will be three growing classes held at the event to educate attendees on how to take care of their own cannabis plant from sprout to flower. “There’s no better way to...
RICHMOND, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy