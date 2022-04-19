Enter to win the Fred Astaire Dance Studios Cash Giveaway

Shruti Anand takes her cues from peacocks, which are known for signaling the monsoon season by spreading their feathers and dancing in Indian folklore, or as the adage says, “dancing in the rain.”Anand, a professionally-trained Bharatanatyam dancer, full-time electrical engineer in Austin’s semiconductor industry and mother wears many hats. She put on another one when she opened what she says is Austin’s first-ever Bollywood dance and yoga studio, Monsoon Dance.Growing up learning folk dance in Bombay, now Mumbai, India, Anand said hearing the applause while dancing in festivals like Ganesh Chaturthi kept her hooked on the art. Anand has been...

