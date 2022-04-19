ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
From the Far East to the Midwest

By Jerry Nelson
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s always good to meet fellow lutefisk enthusiasts – no matter where they hail from. My wife and I became acquainted with Akimoto and Tomoko Ichinomiya through various dairy-related activities. Aki is the assistant dairy plant manager at South Dakota State University. Tomoko is a program assistant for the office of...

Lethal type of bird flu devastates poultry farms on East Coast, Midwest

Federal health officials are closely monitoring a highly lethal type of bird flu that has devastated poultry farms along the East Coast and Midwest. There are no signs the strain of avian influenza poses a risk to people yet and no human cases have been detected in the U.S. Experts are on the lookout for possible mutations of the virus that could make it more of a threat.March 24, 2022.
South Dakota fields blowing away

LEE LUBBERS – GREGORY, SOUTH DAKOTA. Lee Lubbers of Gregory, South Dakota, grew up in the farming tradition, and remembers well using leftover scholarship money as the down payment for his first tractor and rent for 200 acres. Today, he farms more than 17,000 acres of dryland soybeans, corn, and wheat. Lubbers says one of the most important things to him is to always be learning and challenging himself to build an operation and a legacy that the next generation can be proud of.
9 Reasons You Should Never Move to Eastern Iowa

One of the biggest mistakes I've ever made was moving to Iowa. I honestly can't believe what I've got myself into. I don't know what to do with all of the extra time I have, not having to sit in traffic, or all of the money I've saved because housing is affordable here.
Are More People Moving To or Moving Away From Minnesota?

Whether it was caused by the pandemic, many people packed up and moved to a new location in 2021. But did more people move to, or away, from Minnesota?. There is no doubt that people were on the move in 2021. The working-from-home phenomenon along with the 'great resignation' that were both spurred by the pandemic in 2020 played major factors in motivating many citizens to find a different place to live last year.
Have You Driven on This Secret Road in Iowa?

Every once in a while, you come across something from a bygone era. That's what it feels like for anyone who happens to stumble upon this Iowa road. The fact that this road still exists is pretty remarkable. Just make sure you have the proper vehicle if you're thinking of driving it.
GRAINS-Chicago corn hits decade-high as supply worries increase

April 19 (Reuters) - U.S. grains futures edged higher on Tuesday, with corn prices touching a decade high, as unfavourable U.S. weather and stalled Black Sea exports due to the Ukraine crisis intensified worries over tightening global supplies. FUNDAMENTALS. * The most-active corn contract on the Chicago Board of Trade...
Brazil's Parana ports face unusually busy fertilizer import season

SAO PAULO, April 19 (Reuters) - Ports in one of Brazil's biggest farming states are handling an unusual amount of fertilizer after importers rushed to secure supplies amid fears that sanctions on Belarus and Russia would curtail trade, the Parana port authority said. Brazilian importers are keen to secure crop...
TABLE-French cereal crop progress for week to April 11

PARIS, April 15 (Reuters) - Below are latest weekly estimates from farm office FranceAgriMer on the crop conditions of French soft wheat, winter barley, durum wheat, and spring barley, and grain maize sowing progress, covering week 14 ending April 11. Figures are percentages of the crop area. SOFT WHEAT Very Poor Poor Fair Good Excellent Week 14 average in France 0 1 7 89 3 Week 13 2022 0 1 7 90 2 Week 14 2021 0 2 13 82 4 WINTER BARLEY Very Poor Poor Fair Good Excellent Week 14 average in France 0 2 11 85 2 Week 13 2022 0 2 11 86 2 Week 14 2021 0 3 14 80 3 DURUM Very Poor Poor Fair Good Excellent Week 14 average in France 0 1 15 82 2 Week 13 2022 0 1 14 83 2 Week 14 2021 0 2 18 78 2 SPRING BARLEY Very Poor Poor Fair Good Excellent Week 14 average in France 0 1 6 91 1 Week 13 2022 0 1 6 91 1 Week 14 2021 0 2 10 86 2 GRAIN MAIZE SOWING Percent sown Week 14 average in France 8 Week 13 2022 4 Week 14 2021 16 (Reporting by Forrest Crellin and Gus Trompiz)
TABLE-Japan's use of corn in animal feed fell in February

TOKYO, April 20 (Reuters) - Japan's usage of corn in animal feed in February fell to 46.7%, compared with 48.2% a year earlier, preliminary data from the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries showed on Wednesday. Below is a table based on preliminary data for Japan's compound feed shipments in tonnes and each grain's share percentage in feed production: Feb-2022 Jan-2022 Feb-2021 Total Shipments 1,888,053 1,929,620 1,864,282 Main Ingredients Corn 46.7% 46.9% 48.2% Sorghum 1.0% 1.1% 1.3% Wheat 1.8% 1.9% 1.6% Barley 3.8% 3.8% 3.5% (Reporting by Fumika Inoue; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)
LIVESTOCK-CME cattle futures end lower, hogs higher ahead of holiday weekend

CHICAGO, April 14 (Reuters) - Benchmark live cattle futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange fell on Thursday as traders booked profits after a three-session climb and ahead of a long holiday weekend, traders said. U.S. markets, including the CME, will be closed for Good Friday. But cattle futures came off...
GRAINS-Corn pulls back after reaching decade high on supply risks

CHICAGO, April 19 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade corn futures edged lower on Tuesday, consolidating below a decade high reached earlier, as traders assessed risks to global supply from the war in Ukraine and a slow start to planting in the United States. Wheat futures also turned lower, with...
Summit says carbon pipeline project has secured 20% of Iowa route

April 19 (Reuters) - Summit Carbon Solutions, the developer of what would be the world's largest carbon capture project, told Reuters it has secured 20% of its pipeline route in Iowa, the state that would host the longest stretch of pipe. The company said the Midwest Carbon Express project is...
3 Big Things Today, April 19, 2022

1. Grain and Soybean Futures Little Changed Overnight. Grain and soybean futures were little changed in overnight trading as investors take a breather after running up prices. Corn futures yesterday hit the highest since 2012 and wheat futures surged amid the ongoing Russian attacks on Ukraine and unfavorable weather in U.S. growing areas.
GRAINS-Soybeans climb on U.S. export optimism; wheat sags on profit-taking

CHICAGO, April 20 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures rose on Wednesday, with the July contract hitting a two-month high on optimism about export demand for U.S. supplies of the oilseed, analysts said. Corn followed soybeans higher, with front contracts leading the way up in both markets. But wheat futures fell...
GRAINS-Corn pauses after rally as U.S. weather, Ukraine war assessed

* Corn consolidates around highest in almost a decade * Slow early U.S. planting, Ukraine war disruption underpin prices * Wheat, soybeans edge higher as supply tensions still in focus (Updates with European trading, changes byline/dateline) By Gus Trompiz and Naveen Thukral PARIS/SINGAPORE, April 20 (Reuters) - Chicago corn was little changed on Wednesday, holding near a 9-1/2 year peak as traders awaited further indications on U.S. planting weather and the impact of war in Ukraine on global supply. Wheat edged up, consolidating after hitting a one-month high in the previous session as the market remained underpinned by poor conditions for U.S. hard red winter wheat crops and the risk of prolonged disruption to Ukrainian exports. Soybeans were also firm, supported by a bounce in crude oil and brisk export demand. The most-active corn contract was up 0.2% at $8.01-1/2 a bushel by 1215 GMT. On Tuesday it reached its highest since September 2012 at $8.14 before ending lower. Chart resistance and macro-economic concerns had encouraged a pause in the grain rally but the market remained well underpinned by supply tensions created by the two-month-old war in Ukraine, traders said. "The shortfall in Ukrainian corn supplies will increase demand for corn from alternative suppliers such as the U.S. and Brazil," Commerzbank said in a note. U.S. corn planting was 4% complete, as of Sunday, below the five-year average of 6%, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) said in a weekly report on Monday. Dry weather forecast for the second half of April in Brazil's central area, where some of the country's largest grain producing states are located, might limit yields for the 2021/22 second corn crop, experts said. CBOT wheat was up 0.3% at $11.12-1/2 a bushel while CBOT soybeans added 0.5% to $17.00-1/4 a bushel. Chicago wheat was supported by gains for Kansas futures, which are based on the hard red winter wheat class that is facing drought in the U.S. Plains. The USDA on Monday rated 30% of U.S. winter wheat in good-to-excellent condition, a 26-year low. Argentine ship workers will stage a 24-hour strike on Thursday, although the action is not expected to affect activity at key grains ports in and around Rosario. Prices at 1215 GMT Last Change Pct End 2021 Ytd Pct Move Move CBOT wheat 1112.50 3.50 0.32 770.75 44.34 CBOT corn 801.50 1.75 0.22 593.25 35.10 CBOT soy 1700.25 8.50 0.50 1339.25 26.96 Paris wheat 399.25 -0.25 -0.06 276.75 44.26 Paris maize 331.00 -1.00 -0.30 226.00 46.46 Paris rape 1038.25 20.25 1.99 754.00 37.70 WTI crude oil 104.16 1.60 1.56 75.21 38.49 Euro/dlr 1.08 0.00 0.39 1.1368 -4.75 Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne (Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)
Rural Partners Network to provide one-on-one support for rural communities

The Biden-Harris Administration announced the launch of the Rural Partners Network (RPN), an initiative led by the USDA and focused on transforming the way federal agencies partner with rural communities to create economic opportunity. This announcement comes as part of the Building a Better America Rural Infrastructure Tour. RPN is...
6 ways to make farm safety a priority this spring

During the spring planting season, farmers often rush to get into the fields, where they work extremely long hours. Here are some tips for keeping everyone safe. “When you spend a lot of time working, you become fatigued; when you are fatigued, you make poor decisions about your safety,” says Charles Schwab, a safety specialist with Iowa State University Extension. “If you are working long hours, you need to take breaks so you can reenergize.”
Watson follows Plitzuweit from South Dakota to West Virginia

West Virginia University women’s basketball coach Dawn Plitzuweit has announced the signing of Kyah Watson to a grant-in-aid for the 2022-23 academic year. A 5-foot-10 guard from Rapid City, South Dakota, Watson played the last two seasons at the University of South Dakota, where she helped the Coyotes win two Summit League Tournament Championships, a regular-season championship and reach the NCAA Tournament in each of her two years, including the Sweet 16 in 2021-22. She will have three years of eligibility remaining.
Sioux Falls Snow Leopards Back For Second Season

The Sioux Falls Snow Leopards made history last year being the first Professional Women's Football Team in South Dakota. Their first year came with some growing pains, but after a team refresh consisting of a new logo, new coaches, and new management, the team is gearing up for season two!
