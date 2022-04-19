ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

RBC Capital Bumps Up PrairieSky Royalty Price Target By 5%

By Akanksha Bakshi
Benzinga
Benzinga
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd PSK PREKF price target has been raised to C$22 from C$21 by RBC Capital analyst Luke Davis. The analyst maintained the Sector Perform rating on...

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

Buy the Dip: 3 Stocks to Buy in April and Hold for the Next 3 Years

Buying top stocks on dips is one of the best ways to make money in the stock market. Stocks like Upstart and Teladoc Health have crashed, but their growth potential seems intact. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Northland Capital Markets Upgrades iRobot to Outperform, Announces $85 Price Target

This headline-only article is meant to show you why a stock is moving, the most difficult aspect of stock trading. Every day we publish hundreds of headlines on any catalyst that could move the stocks you care about on Benzinga Pro, our flagship platform for fast, actionable information that promotes faster, smarter trading.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rbc#Price Action#Rbc Capital#Prekf
Benzinga

Loop Capital Downgrades American Woodmark to Hold, Announces $59 Price Target

This headline-only article is meant to show you why a stock is moving, the most difficult aspect of stock trading. Every day we publish hundreds of headlines on any catalyst that could move the stocks you care about on Benzinga Pro, our flagship platform for fast, actionable information that promotes faster, smarter trading.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Musk No Longer Twitter's Largest Shareholder: Who Has The Top Spot With An Over 10% Stake In The Company?

As Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk hopes to buy Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) in a $43 billion deal, he is now no longer the company’s largest shareholder. What Happened: A recent SEC filing shows that Vanguard Group is now the biggest shareholder of Twitter with a 10.3% stake in the company. That's 82.4 million shares, worth $3.7 billion as of Friday's close.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

7 Warren Buffett Dividend Stocks With The Highest Yields

When it comes to playing defense, Buffett's stocks are always high-quality investments. Chevron and Verizon are among those stocks. The stock market rally has run out of steam so far in 2022 as investors grow increasingly concerned about elevated inflation and the potential for aggressive Federal Reserve interest rate hikes. The U.S. economic outlook is uncertain, the war in Ukraine is uncertain and the valuation of growth stocks is uncertain as interest rates start to rise.
STOCKS
Benzinga

2 Stocks Under $2 Insiders Are Aggressively Buying

Gold futures traded lower this morning on Tuesday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
STOCKS
Benzinga

$1000 Invested In NVIDIA 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much

NVIDIA NVDA has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 20.51% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 28.03%. Currently, NVIDIA has a market capitalization of $630.29 billion. Buying $1000 In NVDA: If an investor had bought $1000 of NVDA stock 15 years ago, it...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Credit Suisse Bumps Up Liberty Global's Price Target By 35%

Credit Suisse analyst Luis Sanchez-Lecaroz upgraded Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ: LBTYA) to Outperform from Neutral with a price target of $35, up from $26. The price target implies an upside of 35%. Sanchez-Lecaroz sees upside from Liberty's fiber and other monetizations. Sanchez-Lecaroz considers Liberty Global as the best way for...
MARKETS
Benzinga

A Look Into Technology Sector Value Stocks

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock. The following stocks are considered to be...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why Shares of Phillips 66 Bounced Higher on Monday

Piper Sandler upwardly revised its price target on shares of Phillips 66. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

2 Top Value Stocks to Buy Right Now

Ford's electrification strategy is gaining traction as the auto industry evolves. Altria seeks to look after shareholders through dividends and share repurchases. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
Benzinga

KeyBanc Bumps Up Price Target For 4 Metal & Mining Companies

KeyBanc analyst Philip Gibbs's post-analysis maintained a balanced view on carbon steel equities. The analyst raised the price target for 4 metal & mining companies. The analyst believes momentum-based carbon sheet names likely need to cool off post the Russia-Ukraine cost/pricing surge amid growing signs of HRC pricing fatigue and investors making much more aggressive midterm normalized EBITDA assumptions.
INDUSTRY
Benzinga

Executives Sell Over $740M Of 4 Stocks

Although US crude oil futures traded lower on Tuesday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
38K+
Followers
124K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy