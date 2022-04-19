RBC Capital Bumps Up PrairieSky Royalty Price Target By 5%
PrairieSky Royalty Ltd PSK PREKF price target has been raised to C$22 from C$21 by RBC Capital analyst Luke Davis. The analyst maintained the Sector Perform rating on...www.benzinga.com
PrairieSky Royalty Ltd PSK PREKF price target has been raised to C$22 from C$21 by RBC Capital analyst Luke Davis. The analyst maintained the Sector Perform rating on...www.benzinga.com
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.https://www.benzinga.com
Comments / 0