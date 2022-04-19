ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroeville, PA

Police arrest man in connection with Monroeville Olive Garden shooting

By WPXI.com News Staff
WPXI Pittsburgh
 23 hours ago
MONROEVILLE, Pa. — Police have announced that they have arrested a man in connection with a shooting that happened in March at the Olive Garden in Monroeville.

Accorie Wilder-Mack, 22, was arrested in Pitcairn Tuesday morning.

There was an arrest warrant issued for him back in March.

Police say that on March 12, Wilder-Mack caused a disturbance and was asked to leave the restaurant.

When he left, he knocked on the emergency exit window to get the attention of the victim and lure the victim to a parked car, police say.

Wilder-Mack then displayed a gun and robbed the victim, according to police. Two rounds were fired while a struggle for the gun took place.

The victim was able to flee but was shot in the leg by an accomplice of Wilder-Mack, police said.

Wilder-Mack then chased the injured victim back into the restaurant where he took back the gun and left the restaurant, police say.

On Tuesday, police went to Wilder-Mack’s girlfriend’s apartment to look for him and ultimately found him hiding in an adjacent apartment that appeared to be under construction.

Wilder-Mack is charged with carrying a firearm without a license, two counts of criminal conspiracy, aggravated assault, theft by unlawful taking, robbery, defiant trespass and simple assault.

