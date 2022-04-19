Could Rising Gas Prices Could Bring Changes in Transportation?
By Anthony Robert
fullertonobserver.com
1 day ago
Americans are currently facing record-high gas prices due to inflation as well as the U.S. government’s embargo on Russian oil due to the war in Ukraine. Gas stations in Fullerton have been no exception to this rise of gas prices, and many Fullertonians have had to deal with the...
It is no surprise that California has the highest gasoline prices in the U.S. given that it has the highest gas taxes, but even natives of The Golden State are being blown away by the eye-popping sticker prices they are finding at the pump. Matt Shupe of Walnut Creek, California,...
The government wants to give you money to pay for gas. Gas prices steadily crept up month after month in 2021, and they've soared to historic highs since Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Now, lawmakers want to help families cope with rising costs by pausing gas taxes or simply sending out cash.
And just like that, stimulus payments are starting to look like they’re back in the cards for millions of Americans. Thanks to a somewhat surprising catalyst — the rising prices at the pump, which are prompting lawmakers to propose different forms of what amounts to a gas rebate.
Gas prices are no joke right now, but there's a possibility of gas stimulus checks on the table for Coloradans. According to a press release from Rep. Mike Thompson (CA-05), the Gas Rebate Act of 2022 has been introduced to legislation to help alleviate the pain we're feeling at the pump.
SIX men have been arrested after allegedly stealing more than $60,000 worth of fuel from gas station pumps, as prices remain high across the country. Police in Florida launched "Operation Empty Tank" in February after two Circle K gas stations in the Tampa Bay area found $25,000 worth of shortages from their pumps.
Americans already faced searing inflation when gas prices surged to an all-time high earlier this month. Now, some lawmakers want the federal government to offer stimulus payments or rebate checks to help reduce the pain at the pump. Families with two children could get as much $300 per month as...
State lawmakers have several proposals for sending checks to people to help with the increased cost of gas. One-time checks would be especially helpful for people with lower incomes, economists and policy experts said. Republicans are pushing to temporarily suspend the state gas tax to reduce the price of gas.
In the past few weeks, Americans have experienced higher prices when filling up their tank at the gas station. While gas prices reached a record-high of $4.33 per gallon a few weeks ago, the national average price still remains elevated at $4.24 per gallon, according to AAA. In states like California, the average price of a gallon of gas is even higher, at nearly $6.
On top of rising materials costs and an ongoing labor shortage, contractors are now feeling the pinch of higher gas prices, too. The price of regular unleaded gasoline averaged $4.25 a gallon across the country on Monday, according to AAA — compared with $2.88 a year ago — and that’s a cost burden many contractors are preparing to pass on to their customers.
Gas prices are hovering near all-time highs in the United States. The average price of a gallon of regular gasoline stood at $4.24 as of March 23 - up 70 cents from a month ago. What Americans pay at the pump is subject to a number of factors - the...
While Congress debates a fourth stimulus check by issuing payments for skyrocketing gasoline prices- many Americans still haven’t received their third stimulus check. The U.S. Department of the Treasurery identified 644,705 Americans who did not receive a third stimulus check part of the American Rescue Plan Act. That bill was signed into law by President Joe Biden on March 11, 2021.
rising gas prices, rising electric car salesPrecious Madubuike/Unsplash. From 2020 gas prices have seen drastic changes. An article on Alive, a news website, explains the fluctuation of gas prices. According to that article, gas prices were just over $1 during the lockdown caused by the pandemic. When the demand for gas increased, prices slowly began to rise. In May 2021, Colonial Pipeline suffered a ransomware attack which put the national average at $2.96. However, weeks after Russia invaded Ukraine, The United States placed sanctions against Russia, gas Prices saw a dramatic increase, reaching $6 per gallon in some states. Additionally, the high prices are due to oil firms in The United States and other countries resisting over-production.
Americans are dealing with rising gas prices these days. It is an issue that affects households all over the place and their budgets. With the rising gas prices not going away anytime soon, how much could they cost American households? If some family has to travel a lot for work in a big city, then it’s going to cost a heck of a lot.
Gas prices are reaching record highs in America these days. Take California, for example. The price has reached $6 per gallon in many parts of the Golden State. Some have called for America to begin producing more oil, but that's easier said than done. For now, Americans have a simple choice: keep paying for gas or drive less. For a majority, the latter is simply not possible. Unfortunately, the high fuel prices have also created a black market for gasoline. When demand is high, criminals see opportunity.
Yesterday evening, I was skimming through YouTube highlights of The Dan Patrick Show, something I do rather frequently. It's a sports talk show, but quite often, the hosts find themselves having "would you rather?" debates amongst the staff. During the "Morning Meeting" segment, one of the hosts proposed a question to the others: would you rather have free gas or no traffic for the rest of your life?
Gas prices cost more than $4 per gallon throughout most of the country and in North Carolina as of Wednesday, according to data from the American Automobile Association. This month marked the first time since 2008 the national average gas price has surpassed $4 per gallon in the U.S. AAA...
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. For more crisp and insightful business and economic...
Lawmakers are proposing ways to provide some relief at the pump as record-high gas prices hit drivers in the wallet. It could come in the form of a stimulus check, similar to the pandemic relief program. That's one idea pitched by House Democrats, according to FOX 59. The Biden administration...
Comments / 1