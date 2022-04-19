Harlan J. Bader

DEFOREST – Kenlyn R. Harris, age 84, passed away on April 14, 2022, at Agrace Hospice in Fitchburg, WI. She was born on January 3, 1938, in Poynette, WI, the daughter of Kenneth and Minerva (Kampen) Stewart. Kenlyn married Leland Harris on November 2, 1957, at the Poynette Presbyterian Church. Kenlyn worked for many years in the office of the Wisconsin State Legislature. She enjoyed sewing, quilting, knitting, playing cards and dancing. She also enjoyed baking and was especially famous for her cinnamon rolls and butterhorns. Above all, she loved spoiling her grandchildren.
Comments / 0