Lyndon Station, WI

Harlan J. Bader

Channel 3000
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleHarlan J. Bader, 73, of Lyndon Station passed away on April 15, 2022, at his home in Lyndon Station with family members around him. He will be remembered as a kind and giving man. Survivors include: Two sisters, Darcy, of...

www.channel3000.com

Comments / 0

Channel 3000

Trudy Ann Nichols

Trudy Nichols, age 73, of Lyndon Station, WI passed away on Saturday, April 16, 2022. A Celebration of Life Memorial Gathering will be held Saturday, April 23, 2022 from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the Conway-Picha Funeral Home in Lyndon Station, WI. Trudy was born on September 15, 1948...
LYNDON STATION, WI
Channel 3000

Becky Sue Dvorak

MIDDLETON – Becky Dvorak passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, after a five-year battle against cancer, which she fought with courage, dignity and grace. Becky was born in Clatonia, NE, to Ivan and Birdene DeBoer on May 2, 1954, where she grew up on her family farm with her three sisters and brother. She met her lifelong love, Gerald Dvorak, in 1968, and they dated for seven years before marrying in 1975. They celebrate 47 years of marriage on May 10 of this year.
MIDDLETON, WI
Channel 3000

Kenlyn R. Harris

DEFOREST – Kenlyn R. Harris, age 84, passed away on April 14, 2022, at Agrace Hospice in Fitchburg, WI. She was born on January 3, 1938, in Poynette, WI, the daughter of Kenneth and Minerva (Kampen) Stewart. Kenlyn married Leland Harris on November 2, 1957, at the Poynette Presbyterian Church. Kenlyn worked for many years in the office of the Wisconsin State Legislature. She enjoyed sewing, quilting, knitting, playing cards and dancing. She also enjoyed baking and was especially famous for her cinnamon rolls and butterhorns. Above all, she loved spoiling her grandchildren.
POYNETTE, WI
Channel 3000

Joanne Schmidt

Joanne Schmidt, age 85, of Madison, WI died peacefully, April 12, 2022, at Stoughton Hospital, having been called to God’s eternal glory in Christ Jesus. She was born September 5, 1936, to Harvey and Helen (Radewin) Voigt in Milwaukee, Wi. Joanne graduated from Lutheran High School, Milwaukee, WI. in 1954 where she met her high school sweetheart Ronald Schmidt. They were married in 1957 and celebrated 64 years of marriage before he predeceased her in September of 2021.
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

Rodger A. Rymer

Rodger A. Rymer, 85, of Cuba City WI passed away on Thursday, April 14, 2022, after complications from a fall at home. The family will be donating trees and playground equipment in Cuba City and a Celebration of Life for the family will follow this summer. The Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, WI is serving the family.
CUBA CITY, WI
Channel 3000

Barbara H. Gabris

DeForest, WI – Barbara H Gabris, age 78, was born November 7, 1943, in Portage, WI and passed away on Tuesday April 12, 2022, at St Mary’s Hospital due to complications from Myasthenia Gravis. Her parents were Charles and Meta Thomas of Wisconsin Dells. She is survived by...
PORTAGE, WI
Channel 3000

Karl Arthur Schmidt

Madison – Karl Arthur Schmidt, of Madison, Wisconsin, passed away unexpectedly on April 12, 2022 after a brief illness of leukemia and pneumonia. Karl was born to parents Art and Alma Schmidt in Eureka, South Dakota on August 5, 1941 and lived a fulfilling 80 years of life. Karl...
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

Bertha L. Langer

Bertha Leona Langer, 94 passed away April 12, 2022 at Fair View Nursing Home in Mauston, WI. Bertha was born October 7, 1927 in Nebraska to William and Anna Meden, one of seven children. Bertha loved living in the country and being outdoors, close to Jehovah’s creation. She lived and...
MAUSTON, WI
Channel 3000

Frances E. “Fran” Yelk

Columbus – Frances E. “Fran” Yelk passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 14, 2022 – “At Home Again” in Columbus. Frances was born on April 26, 1931, in Mt Horeb, Perry Township, the daughter of Peter & Bernadine (Brings) Haag. She was united in marriage to Marvin Yelk on August 21, 1951, in East Bristol. Frances & Marvin farmed in Sun Prairie until 1960. They moved to DeForest when they purchased their own farm. In 1975 they built a new home off the farm and enjoyed going dancing and traveling throughout the United States visiting casinos. She loved playing cards, bowling, gambling, reading and crafts. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a member of St Olaf Catholic Church and will be remembered for all the crafts she created for the “Fall Festival”.
COLUMBUS, WI
Channel 3000

Mary Jo Skoug

Mary Jo Skoug passed away surrounded by family at Lilac Springs on April 17, 2022. Mary was born on October 17, 1946 in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, the daughter of Raymond and Rose (Biesterveld) Skoug. Mary dedicated her life to caring for others professionally and personally. Mary is survived by her...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
Channel 3000

Norbert John Prein

EDGERTON-Norbert John Prein, age 84, of Edgerton, passed away on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at Meriter Hospital. He was born on May 9, 1937, in Fond du Lac, the son of Joseph and Mabel (Webb) Prein. Norbert married Lonna Pulley on April 14, 1962, and lived in Stoughton for 53 years. They moved to Edgerton in 2014.
EDGERTON, WI
Channel 3000

John W. “Pete” Pierick

John W. “Pete” Pierick, age 74, passed away on Thursday, April 14, 2022, at Agrace HospiceCare after a long illness. He was born on Feb. 8, 1948, in Richland Center and raised in Highland, the son of Jack and Thelma (Schmitt) Pierick. John graduated from Highland High School...
MADISON, WI
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Channel 3000

James “Jim” A. Kelter

James “Jim” A. Kelter, age 78, passed away peacefully at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison on Sunday, April 17, 2022. He was born in Baraboo on April 26, 1943 to the late Alfred and Bernetta (Breunig) Kelter. After the unexpected death of Jim’s beloved father Alfred, Jim’s mother remarried Joseph Reuter who was a wonderful stepfather to Jim and his brother Alan. Jim graduated from Sauk City High School, class of 1962. Following high school, Jim enlisted in the United States Navy and later was medically and honorably discharged. He then attended barbering college at MATC. Jim started out cutting hair in Middleton, then Madison and then Sauk City where he had his own shop on Water St. for six years and then moved up the street where his longtime partner Chuck joined him. Jim finally retired in 2016. Aside from keeping everyone clean shaven and trimmed, Jim enjoyed selling cars part time for Darlene at Ballweg Chevrolet in Sauk City for over 30 years, and later motorcycles at Sauk Prairie Harley Davidson. From a young age, Jim always enjoyed the outdoors, hunting and fishing. He also enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson, taking trips to the casino and looked forward to time spent with family and was exceptionally proud of his twin granddaughters.
SAUK CITY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

