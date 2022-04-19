Harlan J. Bader

James “Jim” A. Kelter, age 78, passed away peacefully at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison on Sunday, April 17, 2022. He was born in Baraboo on April 26, 1943 to the late Alfred and Bernetta (Breunig) Kelter. After the unexpected death of Jim’s beloved father Alfred, Jim’s mother remarried Joseph Reuter who was a wonderful stepfather to Jim and his brother Alan. Jim graduated from Sauk City High School, class of 1962. Following high school, Jim enlisted in the United States Navy and later was medically and honorably discharged. He then attended barbering college at MATC. Jim started out cutting hair in Middleton, then Madison and then Sauk City where he had his own shop on Water St. for six years and then moved up the street where his longtime partner Chuck joined him. Jim finally retired in 2016. Aside from keeping everyone clean shaven and trimmed, Jim enjoyed selling cars part time for Darlene at Ballweg Chevrolet in Sauk City for over 30 years, and later motorcycles at Sauk Prairie Harley Davidson. From a young age, Jim always enjoyed the outdoors, hunting and fishing. He also enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson, taking trips to the casino and looked forward to time spent with family and was exceptionally proud of his twin granddaughters.

SAUK CITY, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO