Travelers are no longer required to wear face masks while in airports and onboard aircraft, Los Angeles International Airport and major airlines announced Monday."Due to a judicial decision in our federal court system, the mask mandate has been overturned, which means our guests and employees have the option to wear a mask while traveling in the U.S. and at work," the airline said.Max Tidwell, VP of safety & security at Alaska Airlines, released a statement Monday saying, "It has been a long 24 months with nearly constant change. I could not be prouder of our frontline employees who have handled...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO