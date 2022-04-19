Huntsville Utilities closing Capshaw Road April 26-28

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — People in Baldwin County are drying out and taking stock of storm damage yet again. Sunday night’s storms brought wind, rain and some destruction. We zipped around Baldwin County this morning and covered spots from the Eastern Shore to Central Baldwin. From smashed privacy fences to picking up tree limbs, […]
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Southbound traffic on Memorial Parkway at Governors Drive is being diverted by the Huntsville Police Department due to a multi-vehicle accident. According to Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc., three vehicles were involved in the wreck on Mock Road and South Memorial Parkway around 5:13 p.m. One person was transported to the hospital in serious condition.
A Huntsville roadway with a sharp curve has some people worried for their safety. Don Webster with HEMSI said his agency has been called to one particular curve on Countess Road three times since June 1, 2021. All three of those wrecks left people hurt. "That particular intersection has been...
Strong thunderstorms and possible tornadoes are expected in Alabama on Tuesday, and some schools have already announced early dismissals. Storms could begin in west Alabama by this afternoon and will shift eastward through the evening and into the overnight hours, gradually lowering in intensity as they do. The strongest storms...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Coroner/Medical Examiner’s Office is asking the public for help in locating the families of five individuals who recently died. All efforts to locate the families of the individuals have failed up until this point. The persons in question are as follows: Ricky Earl Elkins (left) had his […]
Gov. Kay Ivey today came to the Magic City to tout her economic record as governor, decrying notions that stands on social issues will lose the state valuable business dollars. “Folks want to come to Alabama to do business in Birmingham,” Ivey told members of the Birmingham Business Alliance during...
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — Homeowners along some parts of Fairhope will be cleaning up storm damage Monday morning. There are branches over some roads in the Edington Place subdivision that have made them impassable. This is a neighborhood off Morphy Avenue. At one home I saw the wind punched out a large section of a […]
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A crash on University Drive just West of Research Park Blvd. left the driver in critical condition. According to Huntsville Emergency Medical Services spokesman Don Webster, the call for the crash came in at 11:06 a.m. Saturday morning. The driver was transported to a hospital and...
PRICEVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - An elderly Priceville citizen discovered they were the victim of identity theft Friday when they noticed two unauthorized charges at an automobile dealership in Bessemer. Over the course of the investigation, Priceville Police determined that Sheneika Clay was the suspect that they were looking for. Later...
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Going back to a crime we all could see after someone poured soap into the fountain in downtown Huntsville. You can burst the culprit’s bubble and more by calling the Crime Stoppers. Many believed it was timed for a St. Patrick’s Day prank when bubbles...
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Ten people were displaced and one woman was injured in a Huntsville fire on Thursday evening. According to Huntsville Fire and Rescue, crews responded to a structure fire on 3713 Vallydale Road around 7:24 p.m. WAFF 48 is told eight adults and two children were displaced from their homes. The woman was transported to the hospital for smoke inhalation.
ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - A two-vehicle crash that occurred on April 13 has claimed the life of a 22-year-old Athens man as announced Wednesday. Colewyn Hawkins was driving when his car crossed the center line and struck a vehicle being driven by Debra Stone, 61. Hawkins was transported to an area hospital and succumbed to his injuries on April 15.
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - We are on your side after several viewers reached out with concerns about a two mile stretch of Pulaski Pike from Monroe Road to Bob Wade Lane. Every day hundreds of drivers travel Pulaski Pike, as they enter the city limits. Drivers say as soon as they cross the city line, they’re greeted with potholes and a bumpy ride.
---- ORIGINAL: Huntsville Police confirm a murder investigation is underway after a body was found near the 4100 block of Newson Road. Police said officers responded to the area after a missing person and a found body were each reported around 6 a.m. Friday. Investigators believe the body is that of the person who was reported missing and that the person was murdered.
