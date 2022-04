STARKVILLE, Miss. — The Mississippi State baseball team cruised to a 17-2 seven-inning win over Jackson State on Tuesday at Dudy Noble Field. The Bulldogs (22-16, 6-9 SEC) scored one run in the first inning, five in the second, two in the fourth, five in the fifth and four in the sixth. The Tigers (18-19, 6-9 SWAC) scored both their runs in the fifth inning.

