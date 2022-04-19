ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sauk City, WI

James “Jim” A. Kelter

Channel 3000
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleJames “Jim” A. Kelter, age 78, passed away peacefully at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison on Sunday, April 17, 2022. He was born in Baraboo on April 26, 1943 to the late Alfred and Bernetta (Breunig) Kelter. After the unexpected death of Jim’s beloved father Alfred, Jim’s mother remarried Joseph Reuter...

www.channel3000.com

Comments / 0

Related
Channel 3000

James “Jim” Eugene Leary

James “Jim” Eugene Leary, age 79, passed away on March 20, 2022, at Upland Hills Hospital in Dodgeville, WI. Jim was born on March 27, 1942, in Madison, WI. He was the son of Lola (Blumke) Moravec and Dennett Leary. He attended Verona schools and at the age...
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

James “Jim” W. Greiber

James “Jim” W. Greiber, age 60, passed away in the comfort of his own home surrounded by his family on Tuesday, March 22, 2022. He was born in Sauk Prairie on March 20, 1962 to Richard and Geraldine (Pechan) Greiber. Jim attended and graduated from Sauk Prairie High School in 1980. He married Mary Kay Paepke on Aug. 9, 1980. Jim formerly worked for McFarlane’s in Sauk City and later went on to work for Marquip Corrugated in Madison, Coating Place in Verona, Big Joe Lift Trucks in Windsor, and eventually returning to the Coating Place in Sauk City where he worked until he retired in Aug. 2021. Jim had years of knowledge in fabricating, building, and fixing things; he enjoyed sharing his skills and teaching others. Aside from his work skills he was skilled in roadside bowling, enjoying a few beers, and entertaining family and friends at the Greiber Campground a retreat he looked forward to. Jim loved to travel; he and Mary were fortunate to make it to all 50 states. He also enjoyed 4 wheeling, cheering on the Packers and Badgers, and spending time with family especially his two grandsons.
SAUK CITY, WI
Coeur d'Alene Press

Harry James “Jim” Hightower, 71

Surrounded by family, Jim passed away on March 20, 2022. He was 71. Jim was born in Alamogordo, N.M., to Leroy and Cecilia Hightower. Jim enjoyed a 60-year career in the food and beverage business, spending his last 27 years with Domino’s. In his second year with Domino’s, Jim was proud to be awarded the national “Rookie Manager of the Year” award. He touched many lives during his career and loved the opportunity to train and influence those around him.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Channel 3000

Walter A. Kirch, Jr.

Walter A. Kirch Jr., age 84, passed away in the comfort of his own home, surrounded by his family on Saturday, Apr. 16, 2022. He was born on the family farm on Feb. 9, 1938 to the late Walter and Imelda (Schneider) Kirch. Walter was a graduate from the Mazomanie High School; class of 1957. He worked in construction most of his life, being self-employed owning Kirch Construction and later working as a union carpenter for Statz and Harrop while operating the family farm. He soon after started Cedar Hills Stables, a Horse Boarding business that still operates today. Walter has always had a love of the outdoors, snowmobiling, boating, fishing, and passion for hunting where he looked forward to trips out west with many friends.
MAZOMANIE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sharon, WI
City
Sauk City, WI
City
Madison, WI
City
Baraboo, WI
Madison, WI
Obituaries
Wisconsin State
Wisconsin Obituaries
Channel 3000

Joanne Schmidt

Joanne Schmidt, age 85, of Madison, WI died peacefully, April 12, 2022, at Stoughton Hospital, having been called to God’s eternal glory in Christ Jesus. She was born September 5, 1936, to Harvey and Helen (Radewin) Voigt in Milwaukee, Wi. Joanne graduated from Lutheran High School, Milwaukee, WI. in 1954 where she met her high school sweetheart Ronald Schmidt. They were married in 1957 and celebrated 64 years of marriage before he predeceased her in September of 2021.
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

Trudy Ann Nichols

Trudy Nichols, age 73, of Lyndon Station, WI passed away on Saturday, April 16, 2022. A Celebration of Life Memorial Gathering will be held Saturday, April 23, 2022 from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the Conway-Picha Funeral Home in Lyndon Station, WI. Trudy was born on September 15, 1948...
LYNDON STATION, WI
Channel 3000

Richard Wayne Brown

Richard Wayne Brown, 71, of Platteville, Wisconsin, passed away on Monday, April 18, 2022 after complications with Parkinson’s disease. Memorial services will be held at 5:00 PM, Sunday, April 24, 2022 at the Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville. Pastor Pam Strakeljahn will officiate. Chapel military rites will be accorded by American Legion Post #42 and VFW Post #5274. Friends may call from 2:00 PM until the time of the service on Sunday at the Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Grant County Hospice. Online condolences can be made at www.melbyfh.com.
PLATTEVILLE, WI
Channel 3000

Kenlyn R. Harris

DEFOREST – Kenlyn R. Harris, age 84, passed away on April 14, 2022, at Agrace Hospice in Fitchburg, WI. She was born on January 3, 1938, in Poynette, WI, the daughter of Kenneth and Minerva (Kampen) Stewart. Kenlyn married Leland Harris on November 2, 1957, at the Poynette Presbyterian Church. Kenlyn worked for many years in the office of the Wisconsin State Legislature. She enjoyed sewing, quilting, knitting, playing cards and dancing. She also enjoyed baking and was especially famous for her cinnamon rolls and butterhorns. Above all, she loved spoiling her grandchildren.
POYNETTE, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Caleb Joseph
Person
James
Person
Ashley
Person
St. Mary
Channel 3000

John W. “Pete” Pierick

John W. “Pete” Pierick, age 74, passed away on Thursday, April 14, 2022, at Agrace HospiceCare after a long illness. He was born on Feb. 8, 1948, in Richland Center and raised in Highland, the son of Jack and Thelma (Schmitt) Pierick. John graduated from Highland High School...
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

Karl Arthur Schmidt

Madison – Karl Arthur Schmidt, of Madison, Wisconsin, passed away unexpectedly on April 12, 2022 after a brief illness of leukemia and pneumonia. Karl was born to parents Art and Alma Schmidt in Eureka, South Dakota on August 5, 1941 and lived a fulfilling 80 years of life. Karl...
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

Frances E. “Fran” Yelk

Columbus – Frances E. “Fran” Yelk passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 14, 2022 – “At Home Again” in Columbus. Frances was born on April 26, 1931, in Mt Horeb, Perry Township, the daughter of Peter & Bernadine (Brings) Haag. She was united in marriage to Marvin Yelk on August 21, 1951, in East Bristol. Frances & Marvin farmed in Sun Prairie until 1960. They moved to DeForest when they purchased their own farm. In 1975 they built a new home off the farm and enjoyed going dancing and traveling throughout the United States visiting casinos. She loved playing cards, bowling, gambling, reading and crafts. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a member of St Olaf Catholic Church and will be remembered for all the crafts she created for the “Fall Festival”.
COLUMBUS, WI
Channel 3000

Raymond J. McDonald

Raymond John McDonald, 91, of rural Darlington, Wisconsin, died on Easter Sunday, April 17, 2022. Mass of Christian burial will be at 11:00 AM. Saturday, April 23, 2022 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Truman, Wisconsin. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Friends may call from 4:00 – 8:00 PM Friday, April 22, 2022 at the Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, 1245 N. Water St., Platteville, where there will be a rosary at 3:45 PM. Visitation will continue on Saturday from 9:00 AM until 10:00 AM at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the Raymond J. McDonald Memorial fund. Online condolences can be made at www.melbyfh.com.
DARLINGTON, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Catholic Church#Sauk City High School#The United States Navy#Matc
Channel 3000

Mary Jo Skoug

Mary Jo Skoug passed away surrounded by family at Lilac Springs on April 17, 2022. Mary was born on October 17, 1946 in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, the daughter of Raymond and Rose (Biesterveld) Skoug. Mary dedicated her life to caring for others professionally and personally. Mary is survived by her...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
Channel 3000

Barbara Jo Stenner

Barbara Jo Stenner, age 59, passed away unexpectedly at her home in Prairie du Sac on Friday, Apr. 15, 2022. She was born Aug. 21, 1962 to the late Clarence and Lyla (Retz) Schabacker. Barb attended and graduated from Sauk Prairie High School in 1980. After high school, she became a mother to Jessica and Jack. She later returned to school and studied bookkeeping and accounting. Barb enjoyed sewing, crocheting, baking, and spending time with her family especially her grandchildren who were the light of her life. She was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Prairie du Sac and frequently enjoyed to volunteer her time at the church. Barb will be remembered for her generous heart and willingness to help others.
PRAIRIE DU SAC, WI
Channel 3000

Rodger A. Rymer

Rodger A. Rymer, 85, of Cuba City WI passed away on Thursday, April 14, 2022, after complications from a fall at home. The family will be donating trees and playground equipment in Cuba City and a Celebration of Life for the family will follow this summer. The Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, WI is serving the family.
CUBA CITY, WI
Channel 3000

Barbara H. Gabris

DeForest, WI – Barbara H Gabris, age 78, was born November 7, 1943, in Portage, WI and passed away on Tuesday April 12, 2022, at St Mary’s Hospital due to complications from Myasthenia Gravis. Her parents were Charles and Meta Thomas of Wisconsin Dells. She is survived by...
PORTAGE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Channel 3000

Patricia “Trish” Yuvonne Hamm

MADISON – Patricia “Trish” Yuvonne Hamm (Littel, Kerr) passed away on March 16, 2022 with family by her side. She was born on March 26, 1936 on the North Side of Madison, Wisconsin to Clarence and Delva (Hughes) Cole. She attended Madison East High School where she met a group of lifetime friends that she cherished. Trish lived an adventurous and full life. She held many leadership jobs including owning the McFarland Tavern (1960-1967). She was a go-getter with a knack for organization. She enjoyed her time spent with her family and always made time for her grandchildren. She was constantly seeking a new adventure in life with many passions that include but are far from limited to world traveling, sewing, crafting, spending time with her late husband Tom Kerr, gardening, pet owner, visiting family and friends, playing cards and decorating for Christmas. She left an impression on those that knew her.
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

Becky Sue Dvorak

MIDDLETON – Becky Dvorak passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, after a five-year battle against cancer, which she fought with courage, dignity and grace. Becky was born in Clatonia, NE, to Ivan and Birdene DeBoer on May 2, 1954, where she grew up on her family farm with her three sisters and brother. She met her lifelong love, Gerald Dvorak, in 1968, and they dated for seven years before marrying in 1975. They celebrate 47 years of marriage on May 10 of this year.
MIDDLETON, WI
Channel 3000

Norbert John Prein

EDGERTON-Norbert John Prein, age 84, of Edgerton, passed away on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at Meriter Hospital. He was born on May 9, 1937, in Fond du Lac, the son of Joseph and Mabel (Webb) Prein. Norbert married Lonna Pulley on April 14, 1962, and lived in Stoughton for 53 years. They moved to Edgerton in 2014.
EDGERTON, WI
Channel 3000

Harlan J. Bader

Harlan J. Bader, 73, of Lyndon Station passed away on April 15, 2022, at his home in Lyndon Station with family members around him. He will be remembered as a kind and giving man. Survivors include: Two sisters, Darcy, of Wonewoc, Wisconsin and Sandy, a.k.a. Sam, of Lyndon Station, Wisconsin....
LYNDON STATION, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy