Mental Health

NC’s behavioral health system puts children with complex needs – and their parents – in impossible situations

By Anna Burton
rccatalyst.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEarlier this month, a North Carolina father contemplated an unthinkable decision: should he bring his 12-year-old son home from his group home without the services necessary to keep his son and the rest of his family safe, or abandon his son by not picking him up at discharge?. In...

rccatalyst.com

MedicalXpress

Study finds only children are more likely to care for aging parents, but don't suffer worse mental health

Only children can manage the emotional and psychological demands of caring just as well as those who share duties with siblings, according to UCL researchers. The new study, published today in Ageing and Society, shows that among adults born in 1946, 1958 and 1970, only children are more likely to provide care to their parents—including bathing and dressing, washing, ironing and cleaning, and paying bills—than those with brothers and sisters. In addition, only children become even more likely to provide care than those with siblings as their parents age.
Joel Eisenberg

Loving a Victim of Parental Abuse: A Mental Health Perspective

The issue is complex and frequently misunderstood on the part of the party with the healthier upbringing. This article is free of bias and is, in part, based on personal conclusions and professional experience in line with those of currently accredited medical organizations and mental health professionals as attributed below. Though I myself am a former mental health professional with training in Psychology, and I will share some relevant information regarding that experience within this article, I am not a doctor and I offer no medical advice herein. Please contact a currently practicing medical or mental health professional foranypotential issue related to this article that requires attention.
studyfinds.org

Experiencing parental domestic violence as a child linked to mental illness in adulthood

TORONTO, Ontario — Witnessing domestic violence at home is distressing for any child in the moment, but troubling new research suggests these incidents may have a much longer lasting impact. Scientists at the University of Toronto report roughly one-fifth (22.5%) of adults who experienced chronic parental domestic violence during childhood went on to develop a major depressive disorder in adulthood.
scitechdaily.com

COVID-19 Infection Granted Unvaccinated People Strong, Long-Lasting Protection on Par With mRNA Vaccines

Researchers looked at COVID-19 immunity prior to emergence of the omicron variant to help inform vaccine and infection control policy. A study released in JAMA Network Open by investigators at Providence, one of the largest health systems in the United States, and the University of Chicago, found that the level of protection granted by a prior symptomatic COVID-19 infection among unvaccinated individuals was on par with the level of protection provided by mRNA vaccines, with natural immunity providing a longer window of protection than mRNA vaccines. The study was conducted before the emergence of the highly transmissible omicron variant in the United States.
americanmilitarynews.com

RI bill would punish unvaccinated with doubled income tax, monthly fine

Democrats in the State of Rhode Island General Assembly are pushing legislation that would mandate COVID-19 vaccines for all residents. Those who don’t comply — including parents of unvaccinated children — would be punished with doubled income tax and a $50 monthly fine. The bill states that...
TheConversationAU

The transition into adolescence can be brutal for kids' mental health – but parents can help reduce the risk

The transition from childhood to adolescence is a vulnerable time for the development of mental health difficulties and brings a marked increase in anxiety and depression. The push away from family to peers at this age can leave parents feeling adrift. But parents can have a positive role in how young people navigate the challenges of adolescence. Untreated, mental health conditions often have an impact into adulthood. Supporting a young person with a mental health difficulty also places enormous stress on parents and whānau (family). So how can parents be there for their children? Research into how young people...
WTNH

Psychologist discusses importance of children’s mental health

(WTNH) — Over the last couple of years, kids have had to undergo very challenging times adjusting to virtual education and social activity. We have recently been seeing the trend continue to grow and grow in children struggling with mental health. Dr. Laura Saunders a Psychologist at the Institute of Living, is discussing mental health […]
Davenport Journal

Baby, who was diagnosed with fetal growth restriction while still in the womb and spent the first 2 years of her life in hospital, is finally home with her family

The 2-year-old baby, who was diagnosed with fetal growth restriction while still in the womb, spent the first 2 years of her life in a hospital fighting for her life. The baby’s doctor said that letting the little girl grow in the PICU under the care of her nurses and medical team helped with her breathing episodes, as her lungs continued to develop. The doctor also said that the physical therapy helped with her muscle rigidity and her lungs seemed to improve as her muscles strengthened.
Vice

Prolonged Grief Is Now Labelled a Disorder. Not All Psychiatrists Agree.

Trigger warning: violent imagery, mental illness. For the past thirty years, Holly Prigerson, a psychiatric epidemiologist, has been studying the multifaceted world of grief. She has served as faculty at both Yale and Harvard universities and her subjects have included a vast array of individuals: victims of the Rwandan genocide and the Kosovo War, those afflicted with trauma post the 9/11 attacks, and many more tragedies.
POPSUGAR

Maybe It's Stress, Maybe It's Medical Gaslighting

In the summer of 2017, when Allison Martinez, now 28, was in college, she developed chronic and intense stomach pains. Naturally, she made an appointment with a doctor to try to figure out what was going on. Instead, she had her first experience with medical gaslighting. "When I was experiencing chronic stomach pain I was told by every doctor that it was stress," Martinez tells POPSUGAR. "One doctor tried to convince me that because I was in college and was working that I had to be stressed out. I had lost over 10 pounds and couldn't finish a meal without experiencing pain." Martinez knew her symptoms were being caused by something more serious, and she continued to try to find someone who could help her. But it wasn't until October of 2018 that she finally visited a doctor who recommended exploratory surgery. It revealed the true cause of her symptoms — not stress, but an enlarged, abnormal appendix and pelvic congestion syndrome.
Essence

How To Navigate A Healthcare System That Doesn’t See Your Pain

As racial disparities in health care continue to occur, know that you can take control of your care by asking the right questions, seeking second opinions and demanding accountability. I used to catch myself fantasizing about taking my life. I’d be driving and I’d just see myself smashing my car...
Medical News Today

Why mental healthcare is less accessible to marginalized communities

Although the prevalence of mental disorders is lower in Black people than in white people in the United States, the impact of these disorders tends to be more severe in marginalized communities. For instance, depression is more likely to persist in Black and Hispanic individuals, despite its lower prevalence in...
