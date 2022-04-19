ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man Utd star David De Gea in bust-up with Trent Alexander-Arnold after Liverpool ace smashes ball towards him after goal

By Giacomo Pisa
 23 hours ago
TRENT ALEXANDER-ARNOLD and David De Gea had to be separated from each other after being involved in a fiery altercation at Anfield.

Manchester United keeper De Gea took exception to the Liverpool star following Luis Diaz's opener on five minutes.

Trent Alexander-Arnold almost blasted the ball in David de Gea's face after Liverpool went 1-0 up against Man Utd Credit: Sky Sports
The Man Utd goalkeeper angrily reacted to the incident Credit: Rex
De Gea furiously confronted Alexander-Arnold after the Liverpool man kicked the ball in his direction Credit: Rex

After playing a hand in the goal, Alexander-Arnold sprinted away to celebrate with Diaz.

And as he did so he booted the ball - with it almost slamming De Gea straight in the face.

The United keeper was forced to take evasive action and immediately reacted by grabbing the England right-back.

Alexander-Arnold then squared up to the Spaniard and gave him a shove as the pair exchanged words in a heated confrontation.

Liverpool skipper Jordan Henderson quickly came across to haul Alexander-Arnold away, as referee Martin Atkinson also stepped in to diffuse the situation - though didn't give Trent any card.

The two sets of rival supporters came together minutes later in an emotional tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo.

Anfield rose as one in a minute's applause for the United man following the tragic death of his baby son.

Liverpool fans also sang 'You'll Never Walk Alone' in a touching message to the Man Utd No 7 and his family.

Both sets of players donned black armbands for the match to show their respect.

Liverpool ran out 4-0 winners with two goals from Mo Salah and one apiece from striker partners Diaz and Sadio Mane.

The Reds went top of the Premier League ahead of Man City - who play Brighton on Wednesday night.

